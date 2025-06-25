AZAZIE LAUNCHES FIRST EVER SUIT COLLECTION, BRINGING STYLE & EASE TO THE GROOM'S PARTY

Affordable. Inclusive. Designed to Complement Every Wedding Aesthetic.

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, is expanding beyond the dress with the official launch of its first-ever Suit Collection for grooms, groomsmen, and the entire wedding party, now available in the US, Canada, and the UK. Designed to complement Azazie's signature bridal looks, the collection features affordable, size-inclusive suiting in timeless and trending colorways-from classic Navy to modern Sand.

This expansion brings Azazie's signature blend of inclusivity, affordability, and trend-forward design to grooms, groomsmen, bridesmen, and beyond-offering a full range of suiting options that look sharp, feel comfortable, and arrive without the hassle.

Azazie's suits are crafted with today's evolving weddings in mind. Whether the celebration calls for black-tie formality or relaxed coastal cool, Azazie delivers timeless tailoring in modern color palettes-perfectly matched to the brand's bestselling bridesmaid dresses. With inclusive sizing (34-58 jackets, short to long lengths), comfortable fabrics, and price points that start at just $99, this collection makes style accessible without sacrificing quality.

Groomsmen Fashion Trends for 2025 (and How Azazie Nails Them)

1. Tailored, Not Tight:

Azazie offers suits with a modern fit that moves with you-no stiff rentals, just breathable fabrics and smart structure.

2. Nature-Inspired Hues:

From earthy Sand to rich Burgundy and sleek Charcoal, Azazie's palette reflects 2025's biggest color trends and coordinates effortlessly with wedding décor and bridal party fashion.

3. Mix-and-Match Moments:

Let individuality shine. The collection makes it easy to mix jackets, pants, and accessories while still keeping the group look polished and cohesive.

4. Rewear-Ready Style:

Unlike traditional rentals, Azazie suits are made to last. With classic silhouettes and versatile colors, these pieces can live on long after the last dance.

One Brand. One Vision. Everyone Included.

With this launch, Azazie becomes a full-spectrum destination for wedding party style-offering fashion-forward looks for every role, every identity, and every budget. No more juggling vendors or mismatched aesthetics. From the bridal gown to the best man's suit, Azazie outfits the entire aisle experience with ease.

The full suit collection is now available at www.azazie.com/suits



About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley,?Azazie?is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie?is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. ?Visit the website at? www.azazie.com.

