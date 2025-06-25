Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Pavel Sher, founder and CEO of FuseBase (formerly Nimbus), spoke to the DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson to share a bold perspective: most companies fail to scale AI because they deploy agents as tools, not teammates.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/256602_09bb1587a46ebaf1_001full.jpg

Sher, a B2B SaaS founder with over a decade of automation expertise, explained how AI agents can drive growth by taking over repetitive tasks across four core departments: sales, customer support, onboarding, and client success.

This shift frees teams to focus on higher-impact work that directly supports business goals.

"It's like giving every employee an executive assistant," Sher said. "This is basically how you can think about the AI agents."

Podcast topics include:

Why overhiring plagues service teams

How AI improves post-project retention

How agents enable personalized outreach at scale

Why most automation rollouts fail due to unclear workflows

Sher also detailed how FuseBase embeds agents in client portals to handle queries like invoice retrieval and deliver real-time support, reducing ticket volume and maintaining service consistency around the clock.

The podcast discussion also covered real-world examples of companies using AI agents to reduce support costs, speed up onboarding, and boost client retention.

He also advises buyers to be discerning when evaluating tech partners.

"Ask them how they use their own platform," he says. "If a product company doesn't use their own solution, that's bad."

And when it comes to moving quickly? "If you miss the train, you are done."

Check out the full episode, available now on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

About FuseBase

FuseBase helps service teams scale client delivery and automate everyday operations. With integrated AI tools and client-facing portals, the platform empowers lean teams to offer fast, personalized service without scaling headcount.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256602

SOURCE: DesignRush