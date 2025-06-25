Anzeige
St. George's University: Innovative New Program Addresses Canadian Doctor Shortage

Groundbreaking partnership between University of Waterloo and St. George's University (SGU) streamlines route to medical school and addresses shortage of physicians in Canada

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA AND WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / As millions of Canadians live without access to a family doctor, a transformative academic program will address this shortage by offering Canadian students a streamlined path from high school to a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree.

The partnership between the University of Waterloo and St. George's University in Grenada is a Canadian first. Their new 5-Year and 6-Year MD Tracks will allow aspiring physicians to begin their training earlier, moving seamlessly from pre-medical studies into SGU's School of Medicine.

More than 6 million Canadians lack access to a family physician. A 2022 comparison of 37 OECD countries ranked Canada 27th with three physicians per 1,000 people.

"This partnership is more than an academic offering -- it's a strategic response to a national healthcare challenge," said Dr. Marios Loukas, dean of the SGU School of Medicine. "By collaborating with the University of Waterloo, we're providing a new and guaranteed pathway for driven Canadian students to begin medical training earlier, supported every step of the way."

Program Highlights:

  • Earn a Bachelor of Medical Sciences (BMSci) from the University of Waterloo

  • Secure guaranteed entry into SGU's MD program

  • Canadian students can skip the MCAT and apply through SGU's simplified admissions process

  • Access comprehensive academic and career advising from entry to residency

Students may enter the program directly from high school or after some undergraduate study, providing flexible on-ramps to a medical career.

"The first of its kind in Canada, this program is a creative solution to help solve our country's overwhelming need for more doctors and to keep up with population growth," said Dr. Chris Houser, dean of Waterloo's Faculty of Science. "With many SGU alumni already practicing in Canada, there is a clear path for graduates of this new program to return home after their studies to provide needed medical care for Canadians."

SGU has been North America's largest provider of new doctors for more than a decade, placing an average of 94% of eligible graduates into residencies over the past five years. More than 2,100 Canadian SGU alumni are already making a difference in communities across Canada and worldwide.

The program starts in September 2026. More details and information on applying are available on the SGU website.

About the University of Waterloo
University of Waterloo is a leading global innovation hub that drives economic and social prosperity for Canada and the world. With more than 41,000 students, we are home to the world's largest co-op education talent pipeline, to game-changing research and technology, and to an unmatched entrepreneurial culture. Together, these create partnerships and solutions to tackle today's and tomorrow's challenges. Find out more at uwaterloo.ca.

About St. George's University
St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 31,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit?www.sgu.edu.

Media Contacts:
David George-Cosh
University of Waterloo
(416) 294-2471

Evan Cobb
St. George's University
(631) 838-5302

SOURCE: St. George's University



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/innovative-new-program-addresses-canadian-doctor-shortage-1042081

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
