Clear Start Tax Issues Consumer Alert: IRS Identity Theft Cases Continue After Filing Deadline

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Even after the April 15 deadline, tax identity theft continues to spike in 2025. Clear Start Tax is warning taxpayers to stay alert for one of the most damaging forms of IRS fraud: discovering that someone else has already filed a return in your name. Left unaddressed, this growing issue can delay refunds, trigger audits, and cause years of financial headaches.

The IRS has already flagged a surge in suspicious early-season filings, often from criminals using stolen personal information to claim refunds fraudulently. Unfortunately, many victims don't realize what has happened until they attempt to file and receive a rejection stating that their return has "already been filed."

"It's one of the most stressful tax situations a person can face," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "You're locked out of your own account, refunds are frozen, and the IRS clock doesn't stop. But with the right steps, you can regain control."

Signs Someone Else Filed Using Your Information

If someone uses your Social Security Number to file a tax return, the IRS may process the fraudulent return before you even realize it. Clear Start Tax says to watch for the following red flags:

Your e-filed return is rejected because a return was already submitted using your SSN.

The IRS says a refund was issued, but you haven't filed, and didn't receive the funds.

The IRS sends a notice about a suspicious return, new account activity, or a balance due from an unfamiliar filing.

Your IRS account shows filings or income you don't recognize.

Tax identity theft can leave you responsible for balances or penalties you didn't cause. To protect yourself and explore your options under the IRS Fresh Start Program, answer a few quick questions and take the first step toward resolution.

What To Do If You Suspect Tax Identity Theft

The IRS has a formal process for victims of identity theft, but fast action is critical. Clear Start Tax outlines the steps you should take right away if you think someone has filed a return using your Social Security number:

File IRS Form 14039 (Identity Theft Affidavit) immediately to alert the IRS of suspected fraud. Respond to any IRS notices - do not ignore them, even if they reference a return you didn't file. Request a copy of the fraudulent return by submitting Form 4506-F for further investigation. File your real return by paper (not e-file) and include all required identity verification documents.

Clear Start Tax adds that many victims fail to respond quickly enough, which can delay the resolution process or lead to enforced balances for tax debt they don't actually owe.

How Clear Start Tax Helps Identity Theft Victims

Tax identity theft cases can be difficult to navigate without expert help, especially when IRS systems continue to flag your account. Clear Start Tax supports affected clients by handling the entire response process:

Managing all IRS correspondence

Filing Forms 14039 and 4506-F

Correcting account records and securing account transcripts

Rebuilding compliance and applying for appropriate taxpayer protections

"We've helped clients who were wrongly pursued for years because of identity theft," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "The key is fast documentation, clean records, and expert follow-through - especially when the IRS system flags your account."

Don't Wait for the IRS to Sort It Out

Identity theft cases can take months or even years to fully resolve, especially when there's overlap with back taxes, unfiled returns, or penalties. Victims who act quickly, keep clear documentation, and work with experienced professionals are more likely to avoid long-term damage.

