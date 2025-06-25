IDC Names MASV One of Three Most Innovative Companies in Media & Entertainment for 2025

Recognized for revolutionizing large file transfer and management workflows in sports, news, and high-volume media production

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / MASV ( massive.io ), the fastest and most reliable large file transfer platform for media professionals, has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2025 report (doc US52275525, May 2025) .

"In today's market, delivering high-value workflow efficiencies and measurable ROI is essential," said Alex Holtz, Research Director, Worldwide Media & Entertainment Digital Strategies at IDC. "MASV offers a unique combination of deep cloud and tool integrations, exceptional ease of use, and faster implementation with minimal setup complexity. Their flexible pricing model and ability to work within existing infrastructures further reduce customer risk-making MASV an IDC Innovator in the space."

According to the report, "MASV serves modern media and entertainment companies with data-intensive applications such as sports and news. Sports demands quick and reliable delivery of high-quality video content from live event footage to highlight reels. Benefits include real-time delivery, efficient remote uploads, and reliability. News agencies constantly operate under immense time constraints, needing to gather and organize breaking stories at lightning speed. Journalists can efficiently upload footage from the field, which MASV automatically categorizes for streamlined newsroom workflows. Reporters with minimal technical expertise can transfer files quickly using drag-and-drop functionality, avoiding technical delays. Automated workflows, such as integrations with Amazon S3 and Slack notifications, ensure that producers and editors access content instantly, accelerating broadcast readiness for time-sensitive stories. MASV simplifies, manages, and supports the transfer of entire archives, individual files up to 15TB, or multi-petabyte data sets such as historical footage or production backups. MASV offers cloud-based scalability with platforms that enable seamless ingestion and distribution of petabyte-scale data directly into storage systems and provides secure, reliable transfers."

"We're honored to be recognized as an IDC Innovator in media and entertainment," said MASV CTO and interim CEO Majed Alhajry. "We've built MASV to solve the real problems media teams face today, from shrinking timelines to distributed production teams, and this recognition validates the mission we're on."

About IDC Innovators:

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors - under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection - chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About MASV

MASV is a cloud-based large file transfer platform designed to orchestrate and secure file movement worldwide to meet fast-paced and nimble workflows. Global media organizations rely on MASV to automatically deliver their large files without any restrictions, allowing them to concentrate on their next big deliverable. To learn more and try MASV for free, visit massive.io or contact team@masv.io.

