EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Announces Plans to Invest $17B+ in Louisa County, VA through the Development of 1.1+ Gigawatt Data Center Campus

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner, and operator, announced the purchase of 697 acres of land in the Shannon Hill Regional Business Park in Louisa County, Virginia, and plans to develop a 3.9 million square foot high-density data center campus capable of supporting over 1.1 gigawatts of power.

"EdgeCore was deliberate and intentional in our decision to commit to Louisa County for the development of a 1.1+ GW high-density data center campus," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "The investment in this land enables EdgeCore to expand our growth in Central Virgina, providing our hyperscale and AI focused customers with scalable, cost-efficient data center solutions, while simultaneously benefitting the residents of Louisa County with decades of tax revenue, job creation and ancillary investments. I want to thank the Louisa County Industrial Development Authority and the Commonwealth's economic development team for their support."

"Virginia is the world capital for the infrastructure on which the internet and the entire global economy runs. From the spine of the internet running through Ashburn to the transatlantic cables that connect in Virginia Beach, the entire Commonwealth is engaged in supporting the technology which runs the world. We are proud to welcome EdgeCore to Central Virginia where their $17 billion investment will create jobs and fund vital public resources," said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"REC and our affiliate, Hyperscale Energy, are proud to support EdgeCore's significant investment in Louisa County. Their vision aligns with the growing demands of the digital economy, and we're honored they chose our service area for this major development," said John Hewa, CEO, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. "As a cooperative committed to delivering world-class service to our data center members, we look forward to working alongside EdgeCore and Louisa County to power this project and build the infrastructure that enables its success."

As EdgeCore has done with its data center campuses in other markets, the company will employ its community-first approach in Louisa County. Residents can expect EdgeCore's development to generate economic growth and jobs, as well as to have minimal impact on local water supplies and the surrounding Central Virginia landscape. EdgeCore will leverage best practices honed in Greater Phoenix and other markets to minimize traffic during construction, and respond quickly to questions raised by community members.

"In my role as EdgeCore's head of community and government relations, I lean heavily on my 25 years of experience in economic development to ensure that the communities in which we do business see EdgeCore as a resource and a partner," said William Jabjiniak, SVP, National Community/Government Relations, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "In Louisa County, we intend to contribute as a good neighbor would by investing our time and resources to the betterment of the county at large."

To ensure EdgeCore's campus makes the most efficient use of water possible, the company will employ a close-looped air-cooled system at its Louisa County campus that uses very little water to cool its facilities, carrying a benchmark water usage effectiveness (WUE) rating below .01 L/kWh.

Today's new market announcement about Louisa County brings EdgeCore's total active market count to six, including Ashburn, Culpeper, VA, Silicon Valley, Greater Phoenix and Reno, all of which have been designed to accommodate data centers for single hyperscale tenants.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to continue regional expansion in 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

