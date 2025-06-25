Additional capital will advance development of Swave's holographic display technology for Spatial AI Computing

Swave Photonics, the true holographic display company, today announced an additional €6M ($6.97M) in funding as part of a follow-on investment to the company's Series A round.

The funding was led by IAG Capital Partners and includes an investment from Samsung Ventures.

Swave is developing the world's first true holographic display platform for the Spatial AI Computing era. Swave's Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) technology uses diffractive photonics on CMOS chip-based technology to create the world's smallest pixel, which shapes light to sculpt high-quality 3D images. This technology effectively eliminates the need for a waveguide, and by enabling 3D visualization and interaction, Swave's platform is positioned to transform spatial computing across multiple display use cases and form factors.

"This follow-on investment demonstrates that there is tremendous excitement for the emerging Spatial AI Computing era, and the display technology that will help unlock what comes next," said Mike Noonen, Swave CEO. "These funds from our existing investor IAG Capital Partners and new investor Samsung Ventures will help Swave accelerate the commercialization and application of our novel holographic display technology at the heart of next-generation spatial computing platforms."

Swave announced its €27M ($28.27M) Series A funding round in January 2025, which followed Swave's €10M ($10.47M) Seed round in 2023. This additional funding will support the continued development of Swave's HXR technology, as well as expanding the company's go to market efforts.

Swave's HXR technology was recently recognized with a CES 2025 Innovation Award and was recently named a semi-finalist for Electro Optic's Photonics Frontiers Award.

