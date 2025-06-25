Hire marks growth and progress for the company as it secures additional funding and continues development of its groundbreaking display technology

Swave Photonics, the true holographic display company, today announced the appointment of Derek Jensen as CFO and Head of Corporate Development.

Jensen brings deep experience in financial operations, corporate development, and key technology sectors like Augmented Reality (AR), smart devices, and semiconductors. He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of SK Growth Opportunities Corp., where he also served as a board member, leading a multi-billion-dollar merger that facilitated a new public NASDAQ listing, showcasing his expertise to drive Swave's financial and strategic growth. Prior roles included Vice President of Corporate Development positions at SK hynix, Magic Leap, GlobalFoundries, and Xperi, in addition to over a decade in semiconductor-focused technology investment banking.

Jensen's exceptional blend of semiconductor manufacturing, augmented reality, finance, and intellectual property experience makes him an ideal leader for Swave's next stage of growth. In his new role, he will report directly to CEO Mike Noonen and oversee finance, fundraising, and corporate development efforts.

"Swave is building breakthrough technology that will accelerate the adoption of smartglasses and other emerging spatial computing form factors," said Derek Jensen. "I'm proud to join a team that's pushing the boundaries of what semiconductor, holographic and AI technologies can do to deliver more reality-first user experiences."

"Derek's invaluable expertise in finance, technology, and operational rigor arrives at a pivotal moment for Swave," said Mike Noonen, CEO of Swave. "His leadership will be a driving force in helping us maximize our opportunity in this new era of spatial and AI computing."

Swave is expanding its management and engineering teams and hiring in key areas. Visit swave.io to learn more about career opportunities.

About Swave

Swave Photonics is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets holographic chips based on proprietary diffractive photonics technology. Its mission is to bring the metaverse to life and enable display manufacturers and content creators to disrupt the visualization market with immersive, ultra-high-resolution, lifelike, true holographic displays. Swave envisions a world where holographic displays give everyone the power to visualize the impossible, collaborate and accomplish more. www.swave.io

