25.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
Green Cabbage Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, the global leader in procurement intelligence for indirect technology, contingent workforce, and marketing spend, is proud to announce it has successfully completed its SOC 2® Type II certification. This key milestone demonstrates the company's dedication to enterprise-grade security, data integrity, and operational excellence.

Green Cabbage Global Leader | Procurement Intelligence

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® Type II certification evaluates a service organization's information systems relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This certification from Sensiba LLP confirms that Green Cabbage's controls and processes meet the highest standards for protecting client data over an extended monitoring period with zero noted exceptions.

"Trust and security are non-negotiables in today's procurement environment," said Eric Cunningham, CEO of Green Cabbage. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II validates the confidence our clients already place in our organization and reinforces our commitment to safeguarding their most sensitive business information."

Green Cabbage's proprietary platform, OneWorkspace, delivers real-time market intelligence, pricing transparency, and expert negotiation support. With SOC 2 Type II certification, all clients, including enterprises, private equity firms, and consulting partners, can engage with even greater confidence, knowing their data is handled with rigorous care and control.

"Our clients rely on us to be a secure extension of their procurement, legal, and finance teams," said Wesley Schnell, Chief Legal Officer. "This certification reflects our ongoing investment in building a trustworthy, scalable, and secure ecosystem."

"From the beginning, security has been baked into every layer of our architecture," said Bennett Falck, Head of Development at Green Cabbage. "This certification is not just a checkbox; it's independent validation of the intentional design and discipline we've put into building a platform and a company that our clients can trust every day."

As Green Cabbage continues to expand globally, this certification positions the company as a trusted partner for organizations navigating increasingly complex supplier landscapes.

Media Contact: Alex Fochler, alex.fochler@green-cabbage.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718201/Green_Cabbage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-cabbage-achieves-soc-2-type-ii-certification-reinforcing-commitment-to-security-and-trust-302490602.html

