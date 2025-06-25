NOMOSFIT OPENS LONDON OFFICE AND ANNOUNCES KEY EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NomosFIT, a global leader in interim legal talent solutions, is proud to announce the official opening of its London office at the Red Lion Building, located at 12 Cock Lane, Floor 3, London, EC1A 2EJ. This expansion marks a significant milestone in NomosFIT's continued international growth and its commitment to serving clients worldwide.

Leading the new London office is Charlie Harris, who joins the company as Vice President - UK/EU Lead. Harris brings nearly two decades of experience in legal staffing, talent acquisition, and executive leadership, having held senior roles at industry leaders including Consilio LLC, Lawyers On Demand (LOD), and Robert Walters PLC.

Throughout his career, Harris has been recognized for his strategic insight and ability to build and scale high-performing legal recruitment teams. Most recently, he helped oversee the integration and expansion of a globally recognized Alternative Legal Services Provider following its acquisition by Consilio. His track record includes generating multimillion-pound revenues, launching new business teams, and serving as a trusted advisor to both legal departments and law firms.

"I'm thrilled to join NomosFIT at such an exciting time," said Harris. "The legal market in the UK and Europe is evolving rapidly, and NomosFIT is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative and flexible resourcing solutions to meet today's challenges. I look forward to building out our London presence and deepening partnerships with clients across the region."

In conjunction with the London office launch, NomosFIT is also pleased to welcome Clarence B. Rivette as Business Development Manager - U.S. Based in New York, Rivette brings a diverse range of legal experience complemented by a consulting background. Before joining NomosFIT, he served as a litigation consultant, providing research, trial strategy, and expert witness preparation for large-scale matters. Clarence previously served as the practice manager of the financial services group at an AmLaw firm, where he led operations, business development, and the recruitment and onboarding of experienced attorneys.

Rivette's multidisciplinary expertise and strong understanding of the legal consulting landscape, shaped by roles at Davis Wright Tremaine, DOAR Litigation Consulting, and ExpertConnect Legal, position him as a powerful asset to NomosFIT's growing U.S. operations. He holds a BA in Journalism from New York University, a JD from Tulane University Law School, and an MBA from Cornell University.

"Clarence's ability to bridge complex client needs with agile legal talent solutions is a core pillar of our mission," said Ellen Tenenbaum, CEO of NomosFIT. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our U.S. business."

With these strategic hires and a new presence in London, NomosFIT continues to enhance its global capabilities in legal staffing, flexible interim counsel placements, and advisory services for clients navigating an increasingly complex regulatory and operational environment.

About NomosFIT

NomosFIT is an innovative interim talent platform designed to provide elite and cost-effective legal resource solutions precisely when businesses need them. By connecting businesses with vetted, high-caliber legal professionals, NomosFIT ensures accessibility to exceptional expertise and flexibility to address their evolving business needs. NomosFIT is an LSS Strategic Partners Company.

About LSS Strategic Partners

LSS Strategic Partners drives innovation in legal services and talent management, empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions, operational efficiency, and strategic insights. They launched SHP Legal Services to offer strategic guidance and integrated solutions for law firms, enhancing technology and streamlining operations. Additionally, they introduced NomosFIT, a flexible interim talent platform delivering tailored, scalable, and cost-effective legal resources, and ECB STAR Group, a retained executive search firm for bespoke leadership solutions. LSS Strategic Partners is an Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Inc. company.

