FortressFire, BMS Group and EPIC Launch Fine Art Wildfire Insurance Program to Protect High-Value Collections in California

Innovative solution offers wildfire coverage for private collections, combines scientific risk assessments with concierge mitigation and protection services

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FortressFire ®, a leading provider of wildfire analytics and property-specific protection services, today announced the launch of the Fine Art and Collections Wildfire Insurance Program in partnership with BMS Group and EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants ("EPIC"). Designed for discerning property owners with valuable collections, the program offers tailored wildfire protection and standalone insurance coverage that bridges a critical gap in the market.

Targeting collections valued between $5 million and $250 million, the program serves high-net-worth clients who are increasingly exposed to wildfire threats across California and the western United States. The offering is particularly suited for clients who have been declined or underserved by traditional homeowners insurers due to wildfire risk.

Unlike conventional insurance products, this program delivers a full-spectrum wildfire solution-from data-driven risk evaluation to concierge mitigation planning, onsite inspection and year-round property monitoring. Final coverage is contingent on verified wildfire readiness, creating a pathway to insurability that rewards preparedness and reduces exposure for both clients and insurers.

"Wildfire risk has become a defining concern for owners of irreplaceable private collections," said Michael Ashker , Chairman and CEO at FortressFire. "This program is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that blends science, service and insurance innovation to protect not just property-but legacy and peace of mind."

The insurance coverage is arranged via BMS Group and distributed by EPIC. The program is powered by FortressFire's proprietary fire physics models and its platform, which generates structure-level wildfire vulnerability reports, prescribes mitigation actions and monitors properties to maintain as-underwritten conditions throughout the policy term.

The program includes a Monitoring + Protection Plan subscription, with seasonal service visits, extreme weather-triggered inspections and wildfire event response options-all coordinated by FortressFire's expert wildfire services team.

"In the wake of this year's devastating LA wildfires, it's clearer than ever that the insurance industry must evolve to meet a new era of climate-driven risk," said Nick Trowbridge , Marine and Fine Art Lead, Facultative Practice at BMS Group. "This program delivers a smarter, more resilient solution-one that not only reflects today's risk landscape but anticipates the demands of tomorrow's clients. We're delighted to have partnered with FortressFire and EPIC on this program, which we anticipate will be well-received by brokers for California's-and the wider USA's-fine art collectors."

Kevin Daley , President and Private Client Leader at EPIC noted, "The wildfire insurance crisis has left too many valuable assets uncovered or under-protected. This program opens the door to insuring assets and properties that were previously considered uninsurable. We're proud to partner with BMS Group and FortressFire to bring innovative coverage options to property owners equally committed to preventing wildfire losses."

The program officially launched in June 2025, with limited availability in high wildfire risk areas across California and other western states. Property owners and managers interested in learning more or enrolling eligible properties can contact EPIC or visit www.FortressFire.com/fine-art .

About FortressFire

FortressFire brings together wildfire scientists, insurance professionals, technologists and fire mitigation experts to help protect homes, businesses and communities from wildfire loss. Most wildfire risk tools estimate how likely a fire is to happen. FortressFire goes further, determining whether a structure will ignite - and then preventing it. Through its proprietary AMP Platform - Assess, Mitigate, Monitor, Protect - FortressFire provides structure-specific wildfire vulnerability analysis, mitigation guidance, onsite inspection and ongoing monitoring and protection services. Using physics, thermodynamics, fire behavior modeling, and structure-fuel analysis, FortressFire turns science into action with targeted protection that reduces loss. By quantifying ignition risk and validating mitigation effectiveness, FortressFire helps insurance carriers reduce loss, enables underwriters to improve precision and provides property owners with actionable next steps. Visit www.FortressFire.com to learn more.

About BMS Group

BMS Group is a leading independent specialist (re)insurance broker which provides comprehensive, customised solutions in the fields of wholesale, reinsurance, direct insurance, and capital advisory. With a diverse team of experts, a global reach, and a challenger mindset, BMS uncovers opportunities for growth, evolution, and progress for its clients - helping them flourish in a world of risk. For more information about BMS please visit www.bmsgroup.com.

About EPIC Private Client

EPIC Private Client serves individuals and families by delivering custom risk management strategies and customized personal insurance portfolios. Backed by EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants' national scale and specialized resources, EPIC Private Client provides deep expertise across traditional and emerging areas of risk, including high-value residences, distinctive vehicles, collections and fine art, cyber and flood, farm and ranch, watercraft and yachts and more. With more than 20 offices nationwide, EPIC Private Client delivers personalized service grounded in regional insight and supported by broad national reach. Through long-standing relationships with specialty insurance carriers, EPIC Private Client is focused on reducing risk exposure, simplifying complex coverage needs and building lasting client relationships. For more information on EPIC Private Client, please visit epicbrokers.com.

