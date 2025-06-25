ByteDance secured access to premium credits at today's prices, reducing exposure to future cost spikes and supply issues, which will be essential in achieving its 2030 carbon neutrality target.

Rubicon Carbon, a leading carbon credit management firm, announced today that ByteDance, the global technology company behind content platforms including TikTok, has purchased the right to retire more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon credits. The credits were purchased through Rubicon Carbon's flagship carbon credit offering, the Rubicon Carbon Tonne (RCT), and represent a milestone on ByteDance's path toward achieving its carbon neutrality target by 2030 while also underscoring the company's commitment to high-integrity climate action.

Rubicon Carbon Tonnes (RCTs) are actively managed portfolios of high-quality carbon credits from global projects, including nature-based, super pollutant, and carbon removal initiatives. Rubicon's science team ensures ongoing monitoring and integrity. Buyers secure access to premium credits at today's prices, reducing exposure to future cost spikes and supply issues. With expert management, RCTs offer confidence that retired credits will meet the highest standards and deliver measurable climate impact.

The RCTs acquired by ByteDance include a carefully curated mix of nature-based avoidance credits and carbon removal credits designed to deliver both immediate climate impact and long-term carbon dioxide removal.

"We are thrilled to welcome ByteDance as a buyer of Rubicon Carbon Tonnes," said Tom Montag, CEO of Rubicon Carbon. "ByteDance's decision to invest in RCTs signals a serious, long-term commitment to climate leadership and a recognition that the path to net zero must be built on high-quality, durable carbon solutions. We're proud to play a role in helping them meet that goal."

To achieve its carbon neutrality goals by 2030, ByteDance aims to reduce at least 90% of its operational emissions, with the remaining 10% offset by carbon credits. Rubicon Carbon's team provided ByteDance with robust educational resources and advisory support, helping the company evaluate its purchases in the voluntary carbon market with confidence.

"We greatly appreciate the time and expertise that the Rubicon Carbon team invested to help us make high-value and impactful decisions within the carbon credit landscape," said Ian Gill, Global Head of Sustainability at ByteDance. "As we advance toward our 2030 carbon neutrality goal, it's critical that we build long-term relationships with trusted partners. This purchase marks an important step in that journey, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Rubicon Carbon."

The announcement builds on Rubicon Carbon's continued momentum as a trusted partner to global organizations seeking scalable, science-based climate solutions. The company's unique approach to carbon credit sourcing combining rigorous project selection with a portfolio-based structure ensures that every Rubicon Carbon Tonne meets the highest standards of environmental integrity.

For more information about Rubicon Carbon and the Rubicon Carbon Tonne, visit rubiconcarbon.com.

About Rubicon Carbon:

Rubicon Carbon is a carbon credit management firm that empowers the world's largest enterprises to achieve their sustainability goals by addressing carbon emissions and driving global climate finance. Backed by TPG Rise Climate and led by top executives from across finance, technology, and climate science, Rubicon Carbon delivers innovative carbon credit solutions to global businesses while unlocking carbon avoidance and removal projects at scale, all backed by rigorous in-house scientific diligence. For more information, visit www.rubiconcarbon.com.

About ByteDance:

Founded in 2012, ByteDance's mission is to inspire creativity and enrich life. With a suite of more than a dozen products, including TikTok, Helo, and Resso, as well as platforms specific to the Chinese market, including Toutiao, Douyin, and Xigua, ByteDance has made it easier and more fun for people to connect with, consume, and create content. ByteDance's investors include Coatue, General Atlantic, KKR, Sequoia Capital, SIG, and Softbank.

