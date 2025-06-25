Worcester, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Mass Megawatts (OTC Pink: MMMW) announces three new patent pending innovations with the goal toward reducing the cost of the Solar Desalination to the same cost as tap water. Two of the new innovations are related to wind energy and aerodynamic principles. The third innovation is related to solar technology and solar albedo effect analysis. The global Desalination market, currently valued at $26 billion a year, is expected to grow to more than $40 billion before 2033.

Several devices have been introduced to efficiently desalinate salt water and attempt to eliminate the clogging of the desalination process with the accumulation of salt on parts of the system during the process using a substantial amount of electricity and expensive materials. Recent advances avoiding the cost of electricity and expensive material hold significant promise for low-cost seawater desalination. However, salt accumulation is a key obstacle for reliable adoption.

Our new technology demonstrates a more efficient method of salt transport enabled with localized solar concentration and salt rejection. It also offers a strategy for high performance solar evaporation.

The primary goal is removing the "salt foul" caused by the salt accumulation which is largely caused by slow moving water with an increasing salt density due to the ongoing evaporation in the solar desalination process. At the same time, the new technology uses low-cost materials to reduce the capital cost of the solar desalination units. With the objective of reducing each square meter of the solar desalination unit to a cost of less than four dollars, desalinated water can be delivered at a cost less than tap water.

In three specific areas, the new technologies are a serious improvement of the most advanced recent research in solar desalination technologies of passive salt rejection techniques.

One innovation uses wind energy related aerodynamic principles for creating an optimal shape for the microchannel diffusers toward enhancing aquadynamic (water related aerodynamic behavior). The new technology reduces turbulence for more salt efficient salt rejection. It is an important step toward avoiding salt accumulation on the solar desalination process.

Specifically, using an aerodynamically optimal shaped microchannels, the salt can be pulled rather than pushed through the microchannels like a wind diffuser pulling air through a small tunnel area since the pressure is lower with less salt particles on the cold side of the barrier with microchannels. The aerodynamic enhancing shape of both the input area (upper hot area) and the diffuser (lower cold bulk water area) allows a swift and steady salt rejection without the turbulence of previous methods that would slow down the salt rejection process and cause salt accumulation.

The second innovation related to wind power is the understanding of the power cubed formula and its strong impact in the development of a redundancy reinforcement to prevent salt accumulation facilitated by the swift underwater movement of the platforms of microchannel diffusers twice a day during a cleaning process near the time of low tide. Using independent floats for the solar heating platform and the microchannel diffuser platforms, the twice a day cleaning process can be performed.

The third innovation is related to solar energy. The new solar desalination system uses a low cost and optimally shaped stationary solar reflectors in conjunction to an optimally shaped heated surface area of the solar desalination process for turbocharging the salt rejection process.

Using the Mass Megawatts solar tracker shown on our company's web site www.massmegawatts.com, there can be further improvement of the solar desalination performance for a small additional cost. The company's Solar Tracking System (STS) is a new patent pending product that significantly reduces the payback period for solar power investments. It is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West throughout the day. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).

