DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2025 / 13:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.0156 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12044053 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN LEI Code: 969500WYP3K47TLLD445 Sequence No.: 393953 EQS News ID: 2160480 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 25, 2025 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)