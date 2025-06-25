Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1W0 | ISIN: US87157B4005 | Ticker-Symbol: H6K0
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 17:08
5,400 Euro
+0,93 % +0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,45015:54
5,2505,45015:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 14:34 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Achieves EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Certification

Reinforcing Global Leadership in Data Protection, Compliance, and Consumer Trust

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss") (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms for telecoms, today announced that it has achieved certification under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF), administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The DPF is a transatlantic data transfer mechanism that enables U.S.-based organizations to receive and process personal data from the European Union in compliance with European privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The framework provides robust safeguards, enforcement mechanisms, and redress options to ensure personal data remains protected when transferred outside the EU.

The DPF certification reinforces Synchronoss's longstanding commitment to international privacy standards and strengthens its position as a trusted partner to Tier 1 telecom operators around the world.

"Privacy and data protection are foundational to our mission as a white label cloud provider," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "Achieving DPF certification builds on our global compliance framework and reinforces our promise to deliver secure, scalable, and consumer friendly cloud solutions that meet the highest standards of trust."

"Our DPF certification reflects more than regulatory alignment, it demonstrates our steadfast dedication to responsible data governance," added Mark Denihan, Chief Privacy Officer at Synchronoss. "For our European partners, the Data Privacy Framework provides assurance that cross-border transfers of personal data are conducted with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability, values that are a hallmark of Synchronoss's global commitment to trusted data practices."

A Foundation of Trust

The EU-U.S. DPF establishes legally enforceable safeguards for the transfer of personal data of EU individuals to certified U.S. organizations. This is particularly vital in the European landscape, where digital sovereignty and ethical data stewardship are paramount. Synchronoss's successful certification affirms its ability to manage both HR and non-HR data responsibly in cross-border contexts, supporting the data privacy expectations of global partners.

With the addition of the DPF certification, Synchronoss further strengthens its comprehensive compliance framework. This achievement adds to Synchronoss's established suite of global credentials, including SOC 2 Type II for data security and integrity, ISO 27001 for information security management, and independent privacy validation through TRUST/e. Collectively, these certifications reflect a proactive and sustained investment in data protection and a robust global privacy infrastructure.

To view Synchronoss's DPF certification, visit the U.S. Department of Commerce registry:
https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov

For more information about Synchronoss and its global privacy and compliance commitments, visit: www.synchronoss.com/cloud-security/

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR INC.
ryan.gardella@icrinc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.