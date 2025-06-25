Q Energy and partners recently inaugurated a 74. 3 MW floating PV plant in France - the largest of its kind in Europe. pv magazine visited the site to examine the technologies and innovations behind the project. From pv magazine France The Les Ilots Blandin floating power plant, with more than 134,000 panels, extends across the site in Perthes, Haute-Marne. It sits on basins formed by flooded former gravel pits that closed in 2020, on the grounds of local company Etablissements Blandin. "Although the site covers 127 hectares, the actual surface area available for the floating panels was 45. 5 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...