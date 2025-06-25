SATIVUS TECH CORP.: Actress and Influencer Moran Atias Joins Saffron Tech as Brand Ambassador and Investor

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Sativus Tech Corp (OTC:SATT) subsidiary Saffron Tech, an Agri-FoodTech innovator revolutionizing saffron cultivation with Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), is proud to announce that Moran Atias - internationally recognized actor and wellness advocate - has joined the company as brand ambassador and strategic investor.

With over 450,000 followers on Instagram and acclaimed performances in films and TV series like Crash, Third Person, and Tyrant, Atias brings powerful visibility and lifestyle credibility to Saffron Tech's mission: to deliver a reliable, year-round supply of premium saffron - grown in just six weeks using its cutting-edge indoor farming technology.

"I've always been drawn to saffron - not just for its beauty and history, but for the powerful impact it can have on health and wellbeing," said Atias. "What Saffron Tech is doing isn't just innovative, it's meaningful. This is more than an investment for me - it's a chance to help bring something extraordinary to more people, in a smarter and more sustainable way."

Her partnership comes at a pivotal time for Saffron Tech, as the company:

Builds investor momentum through a successful equity crowdfunding campaign on PipelBiz.

Moves toward commercializing its patent-pending indoor farming system.

Enters fast-growing markets like health, beauty, and wellness, where saffron is gaining traction as a high-impact natural ingredient.

"Moran is more than a celebrity voice - she's a strategic partner who shares our vision of making premium saffron more widely available," said Michael Oster, CEO of Saffron Tech. "With her global reach and passion for wellness, she's the perfect ambassador to help expand saffron's role in food, beauty, and health-powered by a smarter, more scalable way to grow it."

Saffron Tech: Disrupting a $1.6B Global Market

With over 90% of the world's saffron currently sourced from Iran, global supply is fragile, seasonal, and often adulterated. Saffron Tech's indoor vertical farming system produces authentic Crocus sativus in six-week cycles, delivering premium-grade saffron - free from geopolitical and environmental disruption.

The company's controlled-environment approach dramatically improves:

Yield reliability

Quality consistency

Supply chain transparency

Scalability across regions and industries

Industry Recognition

Saffron Tech was recently featured in Vogue Business for its groundbreaking use of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology to deliver a reliable, high-quality saffron supply to the beauty industry. The company also appeared on the Vertical Farming Podcast, where CEO Michael Oster shared insights on how CEA transforms 120,000 flowers into 2 pounds of premium saffron.

For more details, read the Vogue Business feature and listen to the podcast.

About Moran Atias

Moran Atias is an internationally renowned Israeli actor, model, and humanitarian. She is known for her roles in Crash, Tyrant, Third Person, and for her ongoing advocacy for women's health, sustainability, and global wellness causes.

About Saffron Tech

Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT), is redefining saffron cultivation with proprietary CEA technology that enables indoor, year-round production of premium Crocus sativus saffron. By solving traditional supply chain issues, Saffron Tech aims to make saffron more accessible across culinary, nutraceutical, and beauty industries.

Stay connected with Sativus Tech for the latest developments by following the company on LinkedIn.

About Sativus Tech Corp

Sativus Tech is an Agri-FoodTech company focused on using advanced vertical farming and AI-driven cultivation to grow high-demand, low-supply crops. Its mission is to drive food system resilience while opening new possibilities across health, wellness, and sustainable agriculture.

