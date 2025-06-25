Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
25.06.2025 14:18 Uhr
DirectTrust Announces Appointment of New and Returning Board Members, Board Officers

Newly elected leaders will advance DirectTrust's efforts to build trust in healthcare data exchange

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the reelection of a current board member. The organization also announced the appointment of three new board officers.

New board members set to serve three-year terms through June 2028 include:

  • Judy Molenaar, Vice President of Information Security and CISO, Surescripts, LLC

  • Andrew Cookson, Vice President of Operations, Centauri Health Solutions

  • Jennifer Raymond, JD, Chief Strategy Officer, AgeSpan

Returning board member elected to a second three-year term through June 2028:

  • Katherine Lusk, MHSM, RHIA, FAHIMA, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Texas Health Services Authority

Newly appointed officers include:

  • Board Chair - Vince Albanese, President and CEO, Ekko, who will serve a two-year term ending June 2027.

  • Board Secretary - Katherine Lusk, who will serve a two-year term ending June 2027.

  • Board Treasurer - Muhammad Chebli, Vice President of Solutions, NextGen Healthcare, who will serve a one-year term ending June 2026, filling a vacant position.

Jessica Varnell remains board Vice Chair, with her term set to expire in June 2026.

"We welcome a new group of board members whose industry expertise and fresh thinking will strengthen our mission to build a trusted, connected healthcare ecosystem," said Vince Albanese, DirectTrust Board Chair and President and CEO of Ekko. "Their perspectives, along with the leadership of returning members, will build on a strong foundation. We appreciate those who have served and those stepping in to lead."

A volunteer position, DirectTrust's Board of Directors supports the work of the organization with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. Directors work with the executive leadership team on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and the end-user experience, including consumers, healthcare providers, and payers.

For more information on the DirectTrust Board of Directors, visit our leadership page.

About DirectTrust®
DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

###

Press Contact:
Dave Anderson
Anderson Interactive
dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: DirectTrust



