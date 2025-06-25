Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the AI leader in multilingual communication, announced that it signed an agreement with a large religious organization with over 31,000 congregations worldwide. The church publishes, provides services, and resources in over 100 languages.

OneMeta filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2025 announcing the signing of the agreement.

Saul Leal, CEO and Rowland Day, Chairman of OneMeta jointly stated, "This agreement is a complete example of our original and intended use of our products and services by a religious organization that must communicate with their members both locally and internationally in clear and precise communication. With the church providing services in over 100 languages our products and services will allow it to provide multilingual resources and accommodate their diverse global membership."

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai.

