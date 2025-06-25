DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (JPHG LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 336.5637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10962 CODE: JPHG LN ISIN: LU1681039308 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG LN LEI Code: 549300K8O8E9B4LN0G82 Sequence No.: 393961 EQS News ID: 2160514 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

