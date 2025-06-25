Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Arctic Ice has finalized a 20-year exclusive license agreement with the Government of Greenland, granting access to extract up to 10 billion liters of untouched glacial water annually. This agreement establishes long-term resource security and signals a strategic development in global water infrastructure as concerns around scarcity, environmental degradation, and cross-border access continue to grow.





The glacial water sourced under this agreement originates from Greenland's ancient ice formations, which remain insulated from industrial contamination. Arctic Ice will channel this reserve into its premium water brand, Inua, which is built on a decentralized, asset-light distribution model. The structure leverages regional bottling partnerships to support local packaging, reduce transportation emissions, and maintain product authenticity. This approach aligns with a broader strategy focused on climate responsibility and resource traceability.

To date, Arctic Ice has secured a 2 billion liter distribution contract in the Middle East, enabling localized market access without the need for large-scale physical infrastructure. Several additional international agreements are advancing toward finalization. The model allows faster penetration into key markets while aligning with regulatory and environmental expectations unique to each region. The operational structure supports net CO2-negative outcomes while sustaining brand consistency.

In addition to Arctic Water Bank's bottled water initiative, Arctic Ice is a specialized venture focused on supplying naturally formed ice cubes to high-end hospitality clients. Harvested from glacial formations in Greenland, these ice cubes are shaped over centuries through natural compression and freezing processes. Free from industrial alteration, the ice is distributed to elite service environments and private clients seeking elevated quality standards and verified origin. The product's integration into premium mixology and exclusive venues reinforces a growing demand for purity, provenance, and minimal processing.

The Greenland license not only provides a commercial advantage but also reinforces Arctic Ice's position in global resource discussions. With clean water access becoming increasingly politicized and scarce in various parts of the world, a reliable supply chain rooted in Greenland offers stability and strategic control. The licensing terms reflect a commitment to sustainable extraction practices, regulatory compliance, and the stewardship of natural reserves under long-term agreements.

Samir Ben Tabib, founder and CEO, has led the formation of Arctic Ice and its affiliated ventures through a multi-sector approach that includes environmental protection, economic viability, and ethical sourcing. Arctic Water Bank and Njuba & Tabib Enterprises, the latter focused on ethical gold sourcing in East Africa, operate under shared principles of transparency, accountability, and resource integrity.

This license agreement marks a significant milestone in Arctic Ice's global expansion. By combining stable resource access with sustainable operational methods and regional distribution networks, the company is positioned to play a central role in reshaping how glacial water is sourced, bottled, and delivered. Arctic Ice continues to refine its integration of luxury, logistics, and long-term environmental accountability within a shifting global landscape.

