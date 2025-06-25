New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 trades within 1% of record

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 25th

Equities are little changed Wednesday morning after jumping by more than 1% on Tuesday. The DOW gained over 500 points while the S&P 500 sits just shy of a record high.

Driving those gains were easing tensions in the Middle East, resulting in crude oil prices falling by approximately 5% during Tuesday's session. President Trump announced a ceasefire agreement on Monday night.

Fed Chair Powell reiterated the Central Bank's wait-and-see approach to cutting interest rates in a testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. The Fed last cut rates in December.

Opening Bell

JBS N.V. (NYSE: JBS) celebrates its recent listing

Closing Bell

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) celebrates the 10th anniversary of its IPO

