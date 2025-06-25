Dispatch Releases Interactive Fleet Cost Calculator to Empower Smarter Delivery Decisions for Businesses

New tool lets users instantly compare in-house delivery costs with Dispatch's on-demand delivery model, driving informed decisions and accelerating business growth.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Dispatch , the leading last-mile logistics platform built for businesses of all sizes, announced the launch of its new interactive FleetCost Calculator, a powerful tool designed to help businesses make faster, smarter decisions about their delivery operations and costs.

Built to support business optimization and growth, the Fleet Cost Calculator allows users to instantly compare the costs of maintaining an in-house final-mile delivery fleet with the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Dispatch's on-demand delivery model.

This tool puts actionable insights at users' fingertips, helping them evaluate delivery expenses, reduce overhead, and explore smarter logistics strategies without the guesswork.

"This tool isn't just a calculator, it's a conversation starter," said Alexia Smith, VP of Marketing at Dispatch. "It brings clarity to the often complex cost structures of final-mile delivery, and it makes the case for our model in a way that's immediate, visual, and grounded in the data. It allows for Dispatch to be more than just a means of delivery; we can help our customers achieve growth goals with a consultative approach."

Leveraging real data, users will be able to see delivery variables, including the cost per stop, plus monthly and annual costs per vehicle, compared against Dispatch's fleet for clear savings insights.

Key Features:

Instant Comparison: Evaluate in-house fleet costs versus Dispatch's delivery model in seconds.

Customizable Inputs: Tailor assumptions to reflect the unique delivery profile of each business.

Strategic Decision-Making: Provides customers with data-driven insights to choose the most cost-effective and scalable delivery approach.

Smarter Fleet Planning Starts Here

Designed with customer empowerment in mind, the Fleet Cost Calculator helps businesses shift from reactive logistics planning to proactive, data-driven decision-making.

Dispatch continues to lead the industry in delivering the tools, transparency, and technology that make enterprise logistics more agile and intelligent.

For more information, visit https://www.dispatchit.com or contact pr@dispatchit.com .

About Dispatch: Dispatch is redefining last-mile delivery for the modern business. As the premier B2B delivery platform, Dispatch empowers organizations with scalable, technology-driven solutions that streamline logistics, enhance visibility, and improve customer satisfaction. Through its robust delivery management software, seamless API integrations, and a reliable network of independent contractor drivers, Dispatch enables businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their last-mile operations. Operating in over 80 U.S. markets, Dispatch is trusted by thousands of businesses to deliver what matters-fast, ?exibly, and reliably. Learn more at www.dispatchit.com .

