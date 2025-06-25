US Med-Equip Supports Hospitals With Bariatric Breakthroughs as Obesity Rates Climb Nationwide

Medical equipment provider delivers on-demand solutions for patients with high BMIs

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / As the nation confronts record-high obesity rates , hospitals are under growing pressure to care for patients with complex, weight-related medical needs. US Med-Equip , a leading provider of rented medical equipment, is helping health systems respond with specialized bariatric equipment and clinical support designed to improve safety, mobility and outcomes for patients with high body mass indexes (BMIs).

More than 42% of U.S. adults are considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among them, nearly 1 in 10 have a BMI of 40 or higher, qualifying as "severe" or "class III" obesity. These patients often face increased risks for respiratory distress, skin breakdown, and limited mobility. An increasing number of hospitals are responding by turning to US Med-Equip for specialized equipment rentals and support that help them deliver safer, more effective care.

US Med-Equip (USME) is supporting hospitals nationwide with bariatric beds, Advanced WAVE® therapeutic surfaces, lifts, extra-wide wheelchairs, recliners and other high-capacity equipment built to meet the needs of larger patients.

"Hospitals don't always know when a patient with bariatric needs will arrive in the ER, but they do know they have to be ready," said Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip. "We help them respond in those critical moments with equipment that protects both patients and the caregivers at their side."

Rather than investing in costly equipment that may only be needed intermittently, hospitals are turning to USME to rent bariatric devices and receive 24/7 delivery, setup and support. USME's clinical teams also provide bedside training and intentional rounding to ensure equipment is properly configured functioning at optimal settings for each patient's needs.

USME's bariatric equipment includes:

Expandable bed frames and therapeutic mattresses?with low air loss and pressure redistribution

Lift and transfer systemsto support safe patient handling and reduce staff injuries

Reinforced wheelchairs, commodes, and recliners?for enhanced comfort and durability

Respiratory support devices?configured for larger patients with compromised breathing

Hospitals count on USME's teams for critical equipment delivered in two hours plus drive time - faster than anyone else - so their care teams can act without delay when lives are on the line. For more information about US Med-Equip's bariatric solutions, visit? www.usme.com .

About US Med-Equip:

USME ?partners with top hospitals to provide the highest quality medical equipment, including monitoring devices, ventilators, infusion pumps, patient beds and more. From on-demand delivery of medical equipment rentals to asset management and onsite biomedical support services, USME is the highest-rated medical equipment partner for hospitals across the country.

