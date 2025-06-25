AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH's Room Alert MAX Product Family Wins Prestigious 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

Rhode Island manufacturer's latest environment monitoring solution recognized for exceptional simplicity, ease of use, and seamless integration capabilities

WARREN, RI / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of network-based environment monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that its Room Alert MAX product line has been selected as a winner of the prestigious 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award.

Room Alert MAX - Product of the Year 2025

Room Alert MAX awarded a Product of the Year Award by MSP Today

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

Room Alert MAX builds upon AVTECH's proven foundation as the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Like all Room Alert products, Room Alert MAX is made in the USA and proactively monitors critical environment conditions in facilities of all types and sizes. The new Room Alert MAX platform delivers these capabilities with unprecedented simplicity, enabling faster deployments and reduced complexity for MSPs managing multiple client installations.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from MSP Today, which validates our focus on creating solutions that not only deliver top of the line environmental monitoring capabilities but also prioritize the user experience," stated Richard Grundy, President & CEO at AVTECH. "Room Alert MAX was designed to offer a simple setup and seamless integration with our existing product family, giving our customers and valued partners another way to extend proactive environment monitoring throughout their facilities."

The 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award further reinforces AVTECH's position as a trusted partner in the MSP & reseller community. Each winning solution was carefully judged by the editors of TMC's MSP Today, and this recognition highlights Room Alert MAX's ability to address the evolving needs of MSPs who require solutions that are both powerful and easy to deploy across diverse client environments.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize AVTECH Software as a 2025 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Room Alert MAX," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by AVTECH's commitment to the Channel-empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

AVTECH's Room Alert remains the leading environment monitoring solution for data centers, IT rooms, warehouses, cold storage, and other facilities. AVTECH has been serving customers for almost 40 years and continues to provide innovative solutions that help businesses protect their people, property, and productivity to provide Peace of Mind. For more information please visit AVTECH.com.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

