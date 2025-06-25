Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
Precedent Connects With Clio to Simplify Case Management for PI Lawyers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Precedent, the AI-powered bridge between plaintiff firms and insurance carriers, is excited to announce a new integration with Clio, the global leader in legal technology. This partnership brings together Precedent's pre-litigation automation with Clio's robust matter management capabilities, delivering an end-to-end solution that transforms the way personal injury lawyers work.

Precedent Clio Integration UI

Precedent Clio Integration UI

Precedent gets claims set up and limits verified in hours, demands drafted the same day, and helps firms receive settlement payments within hours of a client signing the release. Now, these powerful tools are directly accessible inside the Clio platform, streamlining workflows and reducing time spent on administrative tasks.

Clio's legal practice management, client intake, and CRM solutions streamline law firm operations, increase productivity, and enable legal professionals to manage their practices from a single platform. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals across 130+ countries and approved by more than 100 bar associations and legal societies, Clio delivers industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an extensive app ecosystem - now including Precedent.

"This integration marks a huge step forward for personal injury practices," said Grant Little, CEO of Precedent. "By connecting Precedent's AI with Clio's rich matter management platform, we're giving law firms the tools they need to move faster, operate more efficiently, and ultimately win better outcomes for their clients."

Key capabilities include:

  • AI-Generated Demands: Automatically create, deliver, and store demand packages for each case within Clio.

  • Automated Carrier Delivery and Receipt Acknowledgement: Industry's only demand delivery to carrier with receipt acknowledgement.

  • Case Intelligence: Demand diagnostics and analyses to identify strengths and weaknesses of the case.

  • One Connected Workflow: Precedent pulls relevant matter data from Clio to reduce manual entry errors, speed up document creation.

"Clio is committed to building a connected legal ecosystem that helps law firms work more efficiently and serve clients better," said Harsha Chandra Shekar, Vice President of Business Development at Clio. "The integration with Precedent is a strong example of how Clio is enabling personal injury firms to reduce friction in their workflows and accelerate results where it matters most."

To learn more or to activate the integration, visit https://www.clio.com/app-directory/precedent-demand-composer/.

About Clio

Since its inception in 2008, Clio has revolutionized the landscape of legal technology, emerging as the undisputed leader of innovation and integration. By offering advanced yet intuitive legal software, Clio has redefined efficiency and client service, setting the standard for legal professionals across the globe. With an unwavering commitment to groundbreaking innovation and customer success, Clio stands as the preeminent authority in legaltech, continuously pushing the boundaries of the sector's evolution. Explore the future of legal technology with Clio at www.clio.com.

About Precedent

Precedent is the AI-powered bridge between plaintiff firms and insurance carriers. We accelerate the pre-litigation process with AI, from claim setups to demands to release and payments, helping firms achieve faster resolution and higher settlements. Learn more at www.precedent.com.

Contact Information

Alek Fomin
Marketing Director
alek.fomin@precedent.com
8336800230

.

SOURCE: Precedent



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/precedent-connects-with-clio-to-simplify-case-management-for-pi-l-1042255

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
