PillSafe Taps Healthcare Veteran Lon G. von Hurwitz to Lead Brand Modernization and Commercial Strategy

Lon G. von Hurwitz, who will serve as chief strategist and senior advisor, brings 30-plus years of leadership experience in healthcare innovation, marketing, and public health initiatives and will guide efforts to bring the smart medication delivery technology to market in early 2026.

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / PillSafe , a leader in smart medication management technology, announced the appointment of Lon G. von Hurwitz as chief strategist and senior advisor to the CEO. With over three decades of executive experience in healthcare, marketing, and medical device innovation, von Hurwitz will lead the brand's next phase as it prepares for its product launch in early 2026.

Lon G. von Hurwitz



PillSafe's product is a wireless smart prescription bottle that offers timed, secure medication dispensing, two-way compliance communication, and safety features that prevent unauthorized access. Co-founders Jim Patton and Dr. John Barr created PillSafe in response to rising rates of prescription drug misuse and the growing need for accountability and oversight across the medical supply chain. The technology enhances medication adherence, reduces prescription diversion, and provides real-time monitoring to support patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

"We welcome Lon as an invaluable strategic leader to help bring PillSafe to market," said Jim Patton, CEO and co-founder of PillSafe. "His track record in bringing medical technologies to life and navigating investor engagement speaks for itself. He shares our commitment to saving lives and preserving critical healthcare resources."

"PillSafe is the first product of its kind to bring secure, wireless-enabled prescription bottles from the pharmacy to the home," von Hurwitz said. "It directly addresses how many people first misuse medications by accessing drugs not meant for them, often from a family member or friend. By dispensing only the correct dose at the correct time, PillSafe introduces a needed layer of control and safety into homes."

PillSafe plans to launch the product in early 2026 with support from a network of best-in-class development partners and vendors that Pillsafe has assembled to support final engineering and commercialization. The partners include nationally known firms in artificial intelligence, capital market research, government affairs, medical device engineering, pharmacy automation, and predictive healthcare analytics.

The strategy draws on von Hurwitz's long experience in healthcare product development and marketing. He most recently served as senior commercialization advisor to GE Healthcare, supporting the development of a neuromodulation treatment for diabetes using ultrasound and artificial intelligence.

In 2016, he co-founded Diabetes Treatment Centers International and launched its research institute and center of excellence. Through that work, he secured over $5 million in funding and initiated a clinical research program exploring Pulsatile Insulin Treatment's ("PIT") potential to prevent the need for dialysis and kidney transplants. His public policy advocacy brought attention to the treatment from the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Previously, von Hurwitz co-founded World Health Networks and launched a biometric health station network deployed at major international airports. At Lifeclinic International, he led a network of over 23,000 health kiosks located in retail pharmacies across North America, with annual usage exceeding 450 million interactions. He secured pharmaceutical sponsorships to keep these services free to consumers and extended the brand through strategic partnerships with leading cardiology associations.

His marketing and media career spans leadership roles at Sony Entertainment, ABC/Disney, Chrysler, and Carlson Wagonlit Travel. He has worked with major global brands and led campaigns for consumer products, automotive safety, and healthcare technology. His pro bono work includes serving as volunteer marketing chair and later national board chair of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and developing the 70th anniversary telethon for the National Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"I am honored to bring my experience and network to the PillSafe team as we finalize this important product," von Hurwitz said. "We believe PillSafe has the potential to lower ER visits, reduce addiction risk, and improve accountability across the entire medication lifecycle. With the right partners and strategy in place, we are building a tool that can meaningfully change lives."

To learn more about PillSafe, visit http://www.pillsafe.org/ .

About PillSafe

PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology that shifts the standard of care in the pharmaceutical industry with home delivery and patient compliance in response to the opioid epidemic. The company creates prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. PillSafe's "intelligent" design includes several innovative features that benefit the delivery network from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient. The patented technology includes an electronic label that can increase adherence messaging, two-step verification or active advertising from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient.

While PillSafe is in development of expanding its patented feature set and has not yet been FDA reviewed, it is not currently available for commercial sale.

SOURCE: PillSafe

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pillsafe-taps-healthcare-veteran-lon-g.-von-hurwitz-to-lead-brand-mod-1042505