Eftsure Closes Strategic Acquisition to Form World's Largest Payment Protection Platform

Global Market Leader in Payment Fraud Prevention Joins Forces With France-Based Sis ID, Where the Combined Entity Will Now Provide Payment Protection in More Markets Around the World

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Eftsure has announced a significant merger with France-based Sis ID. The deal means the combined entity is now providing payment protection in major markets around the world including the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India, and China. Global payment verification coverage is expected to be achieved later this year.

The move follows Eftsure's 2024 expansion into the United States and will see the entity become the world's largest business payment protection platform, enabling organizations to validate more vendors and protect more business payments in more markets around the world.

The deal comes at a time when businesses are looking to minimize vulnerabilities in a heightened risk environment, with monthly customer data showing the largest ever volume of known fraud attempts since Eftsure was founded in 2014. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) says it recorded nearly $8.5 billion in payment fraud losses between 2022 and 2024.

"Fraud tactics are increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect, with cybercriminals using artificial intelligence tools to produce realistic fake documents and target businesses at scale," Eftsure CEO Jon Soldan said. "Eftsure and Sis ID share the common goal of preventing these fraudsters from getting a payout. Combining our resources means we'll be able to verify more vendors and protect more payments in more markets around the world, all while keeping pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Sis ID CEO Laurent Sarrat said the deal made sense because both organizations were focused on helping businesses build cross-border defenses.

"Cybercrime is a global problem and it demands global solutions. Sis ID and Eftsure share a common mission to create collaborative cybercrime solutions that enable business leaders to focus on other priorities," Sarrat said. "Sis ID has been working for years to deliver global coverage and verify as many payments as possible. Together with Eftsure, we're well-positioned to offer guaranteed protection for every payment in every market."

The merger brings together more than 20 years' experience of business payment fraud prevention, a customer base of more than 3,500 organizations, and support offices across the United States, Australia and France. This positions the merged entity to service a greater number of large enterprises, especially those that manage global supply chains.

"Finding a company so closely aligned in values and vision is rare," Soldan said. "We share the same perspective on fraud prevention, operational excellence, and what the industry needs to progress. We're incredibly excited about our shared future and our commitment to serving customers on a global scale."

Eftsure and Sis ID will continue to drive growth and provide exceptional customer support in their respective regions while working to integrate their brands.

About Eftsure

Founded in 2014, Eftsure is the global market leader in payment fraud prevention. Specifically designed for businesses, our end-to-end solution safeguarded more than $288 billion in B2B payments last year. Powered by cross-checking, we use a variety of verification methods to give businesses greater control over onboarding vendors and making payments, and we back each verified payment with a guarantee. In short, we ensure our customers don't pay the wrong people.

About Sis ID

Founded in 2016, Sis ID is a French fintech that helps companies detect fraud and attempted fraud both in France and internationally. Created by CFOs and Treasurers from CAC40 companies, Sis ID enables businesses to:

Make sure they're paying the right vendor to the correct bank account

Detect and stay ahead of fraud attempts

Secure and keep beneficiary records up to date

Streamline the process from purchase to payment

Minimize financial fraud risks and pay with confidence

