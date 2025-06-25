Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caprae Capital: SaaSquatch Officially Launches to Redefine Lead Generation for Acquisition Entrepreneurs

In just 3 weeks, SaaSquatch attracted over 1,200 users - with dozens already paying

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Caprae Capital proudly announces the official launch of SaaSquatch, a simple, powerful, and affordable lead generation platform built specifically for modern acquisition entrepreneurs. After a successful three-week beta phase that saw over 1,200 signups, SaaSquatch is now live and available to the public at just $20/month.

"As a former searcher, I was tired of paying $1,000+ a month for tools that didn't deliver. So we built something better - and simpler."
- Kevin Hong, Founder

SaaSquatch is engineered for speed, clarity, and results, not clutter. Developed in-house by Caprae Capital's team of 20+ engineers, the tool offers an end-to-end workflow for searchers, cold callers, students, and operators looking to move fast without the complexity or cost of traditional platforms.

What It Does Now

  • Pulls real-time data from Apollo, LinkedIn, Crunchbase, Google Maps, and Growjo. Enables contact tracking, outreach generation, and workflow organization

  • Powers cold calling workflows and student team packages

  • Provides a self-service portal for billing, service management, and upgrades

Why It Was Built

Most existing tools are bloated, overpriced, and built for investors, not operators. SaaSquatch changes the game by offering:

  • Transparent pricing: $20/month

  • No nickel-and-diming: one plan, full access

  • Instant setup: works right out of the box

  • Operator-first design: for searchers, by searchers

What's Coming Next

  • CIM generators

  • Instant investor deck and financial model generation

  • Concierge: Real humans + AI for cold calling, leadgen, and research

"You shouldn't have to stitch together 5 tools just to do your job," the team explains. "SaaSquatch is built to simplify your stack - and get out of your way."

- Zackary Beckham, Cofounder and CPO

Who It's For

  • Independent searchers

  • Acquisition Entrepreneurs

  • Sales and Biz Dev Reps

  • Lead Generation Reps

  • Early operators who want results without big overhead

Get Started - www.saasquatchleads.com

SaaSquatch CapraeCapital SearchAsAService SearchFunds FounderTools LowEndDisruption

Contact Information

Dylan Martling
Associate
partners@capraecapital.com
973-868-7955

.

SOURCE: Caprae Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/saasquatch-officially-launches-to-redefine-lead-generation-for-a-1042864

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.