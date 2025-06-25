Caprae Capital: SaaSquatch Officially Launches to Redefine Lead Generation for Acquisition Entrepreneurs

In just 3 weeks, SaaSquatch attracted over 1,200 users - with dozens already paying

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Caprae Capital proudly announces the official launch of SaaSquatch, a simple, powerful, and affordable lead generation platform built specifically for modern acquisition entrepreneurs. After a successful three-week beta phase that saw over 1,200 signups, SaaSquatch is now live and available to the public at just $20/month.

"As a former searcher, I was tired of paying $1,000+ a month for tools that didn't deliver. So we built something better - and simpler."

- Kevin Hong, Founder

SaaSquatch is engineered for speed, clarity, and results, not clutter. Developed in-house by Caprae Capital's team of 20+ engineers, the tool offers an end-to-end workflow for searchers, cold callers, students, and operators looking to move fast without the complexity or cost of traditional platforms.

What It Does Now

Pulls real-time data from Apollo , LinkedIn , Crunchbase , Google Maps , and Growjo. Enables contact tracking, outreach generation, and workflow organization

Powers cold calling workflows and student team packages

Provides a self-service portal for billing, service management, and upgrades

Why It Was Built

Most existing tools are bloated, overpriced, and built for investors, not operators. SaaSquatch changes the game by offering:

Transparent pricing: $20/month

No nickel-and-diming: one plan, full access

Instant setup: works right out of the box

Operator-first design: for searchers, by searchers

What's Coming Next

CIM generators

Instant investor deck and financial model generation

Concierge: Real humans + AI for cold calling, leadgen, and research

"You shouldn't have to stitch together 5 tools just to do your job," the team explains. "SaaSquatch is built to simplify your stack - and get out of your way."

- Zackary Beckham, Cofounder and CPO

Who It's For

Independent searchers

Acquisition Entrepreneurs

Sales and Biz Dev Reps

Lead Generation Reps

Early operators who want results without big overhead

Get Started - www.saasquatchleads.com

SaaSquatch CapraeCapital SearchAsAService SearchFunds FounderTools LowEndDisruption

SOURCE: Caprae Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/saasquatch-officially-launches-to-redefine-lead-generation-for-a-1042864