Caprae Capital: SaaSquatch Officially Launches to Redefine Lead Generation for Acquisition Entrepreneurs

In just 3 weeks, SaaSquatch attracted over 1,200 users - with dozens already paying
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Caprae Capital proudly announces the official launch of SaaSquatch, a simple, powerful, and affordable lead generation platform built specifically for modern acquisition entrepreneurs. After a successful three-week beta phase that saw over 1,200 signups, SaaSquatch is now live and available to the public at just $20/month.
"As a former searcher, I was tired of paying $1,000+ a month for tools that didn't deliver. So we built something better - and simpler."
- Kevin Hong, Founder
SaaSquatch is engineered for speed, clarity, and results, not clutter. Developed in-house by Caprae Capital's team of 20+ engineers, the tool offers an end-to-end workflow for searchers, cold callers, students, and operators looking to move fast without the complexity or cost of traditional platforms.
What It Does Now
Pulls real-time data from Apollo, LinkedIn, Crunchbase, Google Maps, and Growjo. Enables contact tracking, outreach generation, and workflow organization
Powers cold calling workflows and student team packages
Provides a self-service portal for billing, service management, and upgrades
Why It Was Built
Most existing tools are bloated, overpriced, and built for investors, not operators. SaaSquatch changes the game by offering:
Transparent pricing: $20/month
No nickel-and-diming: one plan, full access
Instant setup: works right out of the box
Operator-first design: for searchers, by searchers
What's Coming Next
CIM generators
Instant investor deck and financial model generation
Concierge: Real humans + AI for cold calling, leadgen, and research
"You shouldn't have to stitch together 5 tools just to do your job," the team explains. "SaaSquatch is built to simplify your stack - and get out of your way."
- Zackary Beckham, Cofounder and CPO
Who It's For
Independent searchers
Acquisition Entrepreneurs
Sales and Biz Dev Reps
Lead Generation Reps
Early operators who want results without big overhead
Contact Information
Dylan Martling
Associate
partners@capraecapital.com
973-868-7955
SOURCE: Caprae Capital
