Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is thrilled to announce its partnership with entertainment phenomenon Dude Perfect for their highly anticipated 2025 tour, launching in Colorado Springs-just minutes from Compassion's worldwide headquarters.

The Dudes from left to right: Cory Cotton, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert and Coby Cotton

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10878/256385_compassion%20international.jpg

Known for their wildly popular YouTube channel and sold-out arena shows, Dude Perfect is redefining what family entertainment looks like by blending humor, competition, and heart in a way that resonates across generations. This year's tour is more than just a showcase of epic trick shots. It's a new model for fan connection, featuring participatory fan zones, guest appearances, and now, a chance to make a global impact through Compassion.

Before the show begins, Compassion will sponsor a jersey giveaway and an interactive Fan Zone. Families arriving early can complete challenges, win prizes, and discover how child sponsorship is transforming lives around the world.

Each show night, audiences will be invited to consider sponsoring a child through Compassion, helping release children from poverty in Jesus' name. This mission fits naturally within the values Dude Perfect brings to life both on and off screen: generosity, joy, and family-focused purpose.

According to Keely Scott, Compassion's Director of Influencer Partnerships, Dude Perfect's heart for families and fun makes them an ideal partner.

"They've inspired millions with their creativity and energy-and now, through this tour, they're inviting families to join a mission that truly transforms lives," said Scott. "We're united in our belief that real change happens when the global church comes together to support children in need."

One of the Dudes, Cory Cotton, has been a longtime child sponsor through Compassion, drawn to the organization's Christ-centered mission and holistic approach to child development.

"Now that I have children of my own, it's become an incredible opportunity to involve them in something they might not naturally understand," said Cotton. "My kids had no idea there were children on the other side of the world without access to clean water, good food, or education. Now, they get to write letters back and forth with the children we sponsor and see firsthand how they're helping meet real needs and share the love of Jesus."

The 2025 tour is shaping up to be Dude Perfect's biggest yet, with new battles, live fan trick shot stations, and immersive experiences that give families a chance to not just watch the action, but be part of it.

Anyone interested in attending the event can receive two free tickets by sponsoring a child through the link below prior to the show.

To learn more and access this special ticket offer, visit www.compassion.com/dudeperfect.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256385

SOURCE: Compassion International