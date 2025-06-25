GravityZone EASM Delivers Rapid Discovery, Centralized Visibility and Management of Internet-Facing Assets for Proactive Risk Reduction

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Bitdefender GravityZone External Attack Surface Management (EASM), a new solution that gives businesses, managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers comprehensive visibility into their internet-facing assets and associated vulnerabilities. GravityZone EASM dramatically reduces threat exposure and strengthens security operations through centralized discovery, monitoring, and management of expanding attack surfaces.

The attack surface, encompassing all potential entry points for adversaries, is rapidly expanding due to digital transformation, cloud adoption, remote work, and increased connectivity with third-party infrastructure, including partners and customers. Without centralized oversight, assets such as unused domains, misconfigured cloud instances, and expired certificates often go unnoticed-leaving organizations vulnerable to attackers who continuously scan the internet for exposed systems.

According to Gartner®, "Through 2029, more than 60% of security incidents will be traced to misconfigured technical security controls."¹ Additionally, a recent survey of 1,200 cybersecurity professionals found that reducing the attack surface is a top priority in their security operations.

Bitdefender GravityZone EASM is agentless, requiring no endpoint deployment, and delivers a powerful, proactive approach to identifying and understanding external risks while reducing the attack surface. It continuously discovers, maps, and analyzes internet-exposed assets from an attacker's perspective, enabling organizations to quickly assess risk, identify vulnerabilities, and take action before they are exploited.

The solution is available as an add-on to Bitdefender GravityZone, the company's unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform that delivers advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security.

GravityZone EASM scans a wide range of asset types, including IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, IP blocks, email addresses, and domains. From these scans, it delivers comprehensive asset discovery by detecting publicly exposed IPs, expiring or expired certificates, vulnerable public services, open ports, and more-ensuring no asset is overlooked.

Key Benefits of Bitdefender GravityZone EASM:

Fast internet-facing asset discovery GravityZone EASM scans and maps all internet-facing assets including devices, domains, subdomains, applications, certificates, third-party connections, shadow IT, and more-in as little as 30 minutes. It delivers comprehensive visibility into a business's attack surface, even for unmanaged or forgotten assets.

Continuous vulnerability monitoring, alerting, and prioritization - GravityZone EASM continuously monitors and detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across internal and external assets, including those managed by partners, customers, and supply chain vendors. It delivers immediate, context-rich alerts for exposed systems, expired certificates, and high-risk threats. Alerts are prioritized by severity (e.g., CVE scores) to streamline response and remediation.

Unified security, risk management, and compliance Seamlessly integrated with Bitdefender GravityZone, combining security, risk analytics, and compliance-GravityZone EASM supports both strategic and operational use cases. Security analysts can leverage it for threat analysis and vulnerability prioritization, while administrators benefit from broader security management capabilities such as policy enforcement and access control configuration-all within a single platform.

"Security teams across businesses and MSPs face increasing pressure to keep pace with expanding attack surfaces, driven by digital transformation and complex third-party ecosystems," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Effective defense-in-depth security starts by reducing the attack surface as much as possible before threats reach the detection and response layers. GravityZone EASM is a critical part of our vision for unified security, risk management, and compliance, enabling proactive discovery and control of internet-facing assets that could serve as potential entry points for attackers."

Availability

Bitdefender GravityZone EASM is available now for select GravityZone license tiers, and Bitdefender MDR services. For more information, visit here.

