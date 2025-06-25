Rebrand from Formstack to Intellistack Signals Bold Innovation and Vision for the Future

Intellistack, formerly Formstack and a leader in data capture and workflow automation, today announced its rebrand and the launch of its revolutionary new product: Intellistack Streamline. Streamline is a market-first no-code process automation platform that empowers organizations to build secure, error-free, data-rich workflows without migrating or retaining data. Intellistack Streamline is available today.

In today's enterprise landscape, valuable data is often trapped behind rigid compliance regulations, siloed across disconnected systems, and buried within niche or custom-built tools. This fragmentation prevents teams from easily accessing, discovering, and connecting the data they need to drive their workflows.

Intellistack Streamline changes the game by unlocking data and enabling it to power seamless, secure, no-code workflows. Its AI capabilities are embedded across the platform to enhance accuracy, reduce manual effort, and improve security at every step of the data journey.

"Organizations no longer need to manage a patchwork of point solutions for forms, eSignatures, document generation, and workflows," said Dave Cole, CTO at Intellistack. "With Streamline, they can consolidate critical operations onto a single, no-code platform, dramatically reduce their total cost of operation, and most importantly unlock the full potential of their data easily and securely."

At the core of Streamline is a powerful data fabric architecture that enables:

Secure, multi-system integrations with Zero Data Retention

Automatic classification of sensitive data (including HIPAA, SOC 2, PII, and PHI)

Dynamic prefill of forms, documents, and workflows using existing data

Automated, write-back workflows to update original systems in real time

Built-in data security guardrails and automated compliance support

"Intellistack Streamline eliminates outdated processes and mitigates risks associated with inefficient software," said Anne Rocco Pacione, CIO at St. John's University. "By streamlining our workflows, we're reclaiming valuable time, reducing costs, consolidating vendors, and enhancing data management and security-transforming inefficiency into innovation."

Streamline is ideal for all industries and for all large-scale processes, including patient referrals and registry, financial agreements, new client or employee onboarding, procurement, student enrollment, authorization requests, and many more.

"I'm very excited about how Intellistack Streamline can solve complex healthcare problems and remove inefficient waste from the workflow," said Dr. Julia Zyl, VP of Clinical Design at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

From Formstack to Intellistack

Founded in 2006, Formstack quickly established itself as a leading provider of software for creating digital forms, generating documents, and collecting eSignatures. The original name-Formstack-was a reflection of those core capabilities.

Now, nearly two decades later, the company is stepping into the future with Intellistack: a name that signals the next generation of innovation. More than a new brand, Intellistack represents a renewed vision-one rooted in empowering customers, partners, and users through intelligent, secure, and connected software solutions.

"Formstack was built to help organizations simplify work. Intellistack is built to help them transform it," said Aled Miles, CEO of Intellistack. "Our new name reflects the bold innovation we're delivering across AI, automation, and data activation-and signals the future of how intelligent work gets done."

Both Formstack and Formsite products will continue to be actively sold and fully supported.

To explore Intellistack Streamline or request a demo, visit www.intellistack.com

About Intellistack

Intellistack is a leading provider of data capture and process automation solutions that help organizations optimize the value of their data. Backed by PSG Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners, Intellistack delivers both standalone productivity products-including form-building, document-generation, and eSignature software under its Formstack and Formsite brands-and a market-first no-code process automation platform under the flagship Intellistack brand.

Whether serving small businesses or global enterprises, Intellistack empowers organizations with secure, scalable tools for data collection, activation, and workflow orchestration. Since its founding in 2006, the company has been trusted by more than 32,000 organizations worldwide-including Kaiser Permanente, Shell, Shopify, and Netflix-to digitize what matters, streamline processes, and unlock productivity.

To learn more, visit www.intellistack.com.

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jeannie Zaemes

Intellistack VP, Communications

jeannie.zaemes@formstack.com

303-250-2507