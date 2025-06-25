Centific Global Solutions, Inc.: Centific, the Market-Leading Enabler of Advanced AI, Closes Transformative $60M Series A Round

Granite Asia invests in Centific's $60M Series A, led by Midas List investor Jenny Lee, to fuel the company's expansion as the independent AI data backbone for the next wave of global agentic AI systems.

SEATTLE, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, the AI Data Foundry trusted by the world's top model builders, AI labs, and enterprise innovators, today announced the close of its $60 million Series A funding round, led by long-time Midas Lister Jenny Lee of Granite Asia, an investment firm behind 56 unicorns and 31 IPOs globally.

Founded in 2020, Centific has operated behind the scenes to power many of the world's most transformative AI breakthroughs. Today, the company equips innovators with the infrastructure, oversight and deep expertise required to develop and safely deploy foundational models, multimodal systems and next-generation agentic AI; intelligent platforms that perceive, reason and act at scale.

Centific is a recognized innovation partner to NVIDIA, selected for its leadership in real-world Vision and Language AI inferencing. The company was recently featured by Jensen Huang at both CES and GTC as a leading innovation partner, underscoring its role in helping scale AI from prototype to production.

"Enterprises globally are moving from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, but the journey requires scale, trust, and deep integration with legacy systems. Centific is built for this moment." Said Jenny Lee, Senior Managing Partner at Granite Asia. "With its global delivery infrastructure, strong existing client base, and commitment to safe, responsible AI, it is uniquely positioned to become a foundational partner in the enterprise AI stack. At Granite Asia, we back the builders of enduring infrastructure for the future of industry, and Centific reflects that vision."

Powering the Frontier of AI with safety, speed, and scale

As organizations move beyond model training into large-scale, real-world AI applications, Centific delivers the technical sophistication, governance frameworks, and expert oversight required to succeed.

"AI is evolving from isolated models to fully agentic systems that perceive, reason, and act at scale," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Centific. "Our full-stack Data Foundry meets this moment by combining deep domain expertise, human-in-the-loop assurance, and true multimodal orchestration-all delivered with unmatched speed and scale."

A future-ready platform for real-world AI

Centific's AI Data Foundry brings together a global network of experts across 1000's of domains in STEM, vertical and professional, and consumer and lifestyle, human-in-the-loop assurance with built-in QA checkpoints and escalation paths to eliminate bias, hallucinations, and failures, true multimodal orchestration supporting complex prompts across text, image, video, audio, 3D, and spatial data, and unmatched speed and scalability to deploy, localize, and contextualize AI at the enterprise, citywide, and national levels.

Centific's AI Data Foundry integrates every component organizations need to power safe, scalable agentic AI deployments:

Infrastructure-Agnostic Deployment: Scale models seamlessly across cloud, core, edge, and far-edge environments to deliver truly transformational experiences

Scale models seamlessly across cloud, core, edge, and far-edge environments to deliver truly transformational experiences High-Precision Model Training: Workflow-orchestrated datasets fine-tune LLMs and domain-specific agents with unparalleled accuracy

Workflow-orchestrated datasets fine-tune LLMs and domain-specific agents with unparalleled accuracy Optimized AI Inferencing: Low-latency, high-assurance pipelines for perception-based Vision and Language AI in production

Low-latency, high-assurance pipelines for perception-based Vision and Language AI in production Agentic AI Experiences: Digital twins, avatars, and multi-agent coordination that bring Physical AI to life

Digital twins, avatars, and multi-agent coordination that bring Physical AI to life Governance & Risk Mitigation: Human-in-the-loop validation, synthetic-data controls, and audit-ready compliance workflows integrated at every stage

Trusted by the Magnificent Seven, top model labs, and Fortune 500 organizations, Centific's Data Foundry provides a secure, repeatable infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid innovation while minimizing operational and regulatory risk.

Deploying capital to drive next-gen AI innovation

With this foundation in place, Centific is channeling this new capital into four key areas:

Expand Functionality & Capabilities: Enhance our platform to accelerate the journey from prototype to production; delivering resilient, agile systems finely tuned for real-world impact.

Enhance our platform to accelerate the journey from prototype to production; delivering resilient, agile systems finely tuned for real-world impact. Supercharge R&D Frontiers: Continue research and innovation programs fueling breakthroughs and pushing the frontiers of model architectures, Vision AI, and specialized AI; driving cutting-edge advancements.

Continue research and innovation programs fueling breakthroughs and pushing the frontiers of model architectures, Vision AI, and specialized AI; driving cutting-edge advancements. Scale the Enterprise AI Backbone: Cement Centific's position as the foundational partner; powering mission-critical AI deployments at the speed of innovation.

Cement Centific's position as the foundational partner; powering mission-critical AI deployments at the speed of innovation. Amplify Strategic Ecosystem Alliances: Deepen collaborations with NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS, Dell, Lenovo, and GPU-as-a-Service leaders; driving global adoption.

"This funding round isn't about necessity, it's about ambition. Having trained most the world's leading AI models, our Zero Distance Innovation ethos now pivots to enterprise impact, unlocking industries' ability to deploy safe, scalable AI at speed and scale." said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Centific. "With significant interest from top-tier firms, we selected Granite Asia for their unrivaled track record in scaling early-stage tech innovators. Built profitably on a foundation of trust and global reach, this investment turbocharges our mission: to empower enterprises with AI systems that are resilient, agile, and meticulously fine-tuned."

Looking ahead

As demand for sovereign, secure, and scalable agentic AI infrastructure surges, Centific is perfectly poised to lead the charge. The company envisions AI evolving into an unseen yet indispensable layer of everyday life. Fueled by this vision, Centific is building a unified ecosystem, bringing together world-class talent, robust platforms, and cutting-edge technology, to power the next generation of AI-driven innovation.

About Centific | www.centific.com

Centific powers the world's most advanced AI. As the trusted data and infrastructure partner for thousands of production-grade systems, Centific empowers innovators to scale models and agents across the full lifecycle-faster, safer, and with expert oversight. From perception-based inferencing to HITL-evaluated datasets, Centific is the backbone for the future of AI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718324/Centific_Series_A_Billboard.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593262/centific_logo___black_text_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/centific-the-market-leading-enabler-of-advanced-ai-closes-transformative-60m-series-a-round-302490600.html