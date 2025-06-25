Build with Wunderkind allows brands to select the performance marketing integration tools best suited for their architecture, resources, and goals to drive outcomes and ROI

Wunderkind, the agentic AI decisioning platform built to drive hyper-personalized experiences and grow customer lifetime value, today announced the release of Build with Wunderkind an API-first integration suite designed to meet brands and developers where they are. With Build, brands gain direct, flexible access to Wunderkind's core capabilities-including identity resolution, behavioral triggers across channels, and personalization intelligence-without having to overhaul their existing tech stack.

Historically, Wunderkind has delivered increased reach and revenue growth through a fully managed service model-blending proprietary identity resolution and behavioral triggers with deep strategic and creative support.

As more organizations seek to balance performance with platform control, Build delivers a new level of interoperability for enterprise and mid-market teams alike. Whether a brand is looking to deploy SDKs, tap into APIs, or pipe in real-time behavioral Signals to its ESP or SMS platform, Build unlocks agentic decisioning across the marketing stack without disrupting existing workflows.

"The modern marketing stack isn't one-size-fits-all," said Bill Ingram, CEO of Wunderkind. "Build is our answer to the composable future. It gives brands full control over how they ingest, map, and activate data-while still tapping into the unmatched reach and lift of Wunderkind's agentic decisioning engine. That intelligence is critical to shaping the ultimate customer journey in real time, across every owned channel and platform."

The Build Framework: Integration On Your Terms. Build allows for various integration options to ensure maximum flexibility to match a brand's needs, including methods that provide minimal engineering lift:

SDKs (Web Mobile): Low-code toolkits for capturing behavioral data across web and app environments, enabling faster deployment, enhanced tracking of consumer behavior, and reduced reliance on custom development.

Low-code toolkits for capturing behavioral data across web and app environments, enabling faster deployment, enhanced tracking of consumer behavior, and reduced reliance on custom development. APIs: A suite of programmatic endpoints for real-time data ingestion, identity resolution, and message personalization-designed for brands looking to enrich existing CDPs, ESPs, and analytics tools with Wunderkind intelligence.

A suite of programmatic endpoints for real-time data ingestion, identity resolution, and message personalization-designed for brands looking to enrich existing CDPs, ESPs, and analytics tools with Wunderkind intelligence. Signals: A messaging integration layer that allows brands to maintain creative and delivery control in their own messaging platforms (like Klaviyo or Salesforce), while leveraging Wunderkind's real-time behavioral triggers to drive precision timing and lift.

Access for All: From Enterprise to Emerging Brands. Build marks a pivotal expansion for Wunderkind beyond its heritage as a premium managed service. With the release of a new self-serve Shopify app, even lean DTC teams can access Wunderkind's high-performing identity tech without the need for complex integrations or large service contracts.

By unbundling the platform, Wunderkind is democratizing access to its most valuable capabilities, enabling every brand-from Fortune 100 retailers to fast-growing disruptors-to activate performance marketing outcomes with speed, scale, and intelligence.

Availability Resources: Build with Wunderkind is available beginning June 25. To learn more, visit wunderkind.co/platform/build.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is pioneering a new category of AI agentic marketing decisioning where identity meets AI to drive scalable performance across every channel.

As an agentic AI decisioning platform powered by identity resolution, Wunderkind helps brands expand reach and drive revenue by optimizing personalized messaging across channels and at scale. Wunderkind's Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) is powered by a proprietary identity graph that tracks over 9 billion consumer devices and observes more than 2 trillion digital events annually transforming anonymous traffic into known customers. Importantly, Wunderkind's identity solution does not rely on third-party cookies and is designed with privacy in mind enabling brands to stay compliant while achieving higher match rates and broader reach.

By processing real-time click, browse, and purchase behavior across billions of consumers, Wunderkind's agentic AI decisioning engine dynamically selects and triggers the highest-performing messages. Unlike traditional rules-based automation, Wunderkind's agentic AI adapts to behavior in real time learning and optimizing without manual configuration across email, text, social, ads, and onsite experiences. AMP integrates seamlessly with existing martech stacks via SDKs, APIs, or ESPs enabling true cross-channel orchestration without the need to replatform. Whether through lightweight SDKs for rapid web and app deployment, flexible APIs for direct data access and orchestration, or native integrations with leading ESPs and CDPs, AMP is designed to plug into any stack on the client's terms amplifying what's already in place, not replacing it.

Wunderkind powers over $5 billion in directly attributable revenue annually for leading brands across retail, ecommerce, travel and beyond often ranking in analytics as a top-three revenue-driving channel in clients' own analytics platforms. Brands like Harley-Davidson, Perry Ellis, True Botanicals, and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to expand reach, increase engagement, and drive measurable top-line growth through intelligent, personalized experiences.

