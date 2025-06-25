Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - In a year when losses from senior scams have reached alarming new heights, a national initiative is stepping in to help. Senior Scam Alerts is a free weekly newsletter designed to protect older Americans from the growing threat of scams and fraud.



Senior Scam Alerts



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/255346_83ad7efde4ab3999_001full.jpg

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), more than 147,000 Americans aged 60 and older lost nearly $4.9 billion to scams and fraud in 2024 - a 43% increase over the previous year. With an average loss of over $83,000 per victim, the stakes for seniors and their families have never been higher.

Senior Scam Alerts focuses on covering senior scams - explaining how they work, how to spot them, and how to report them to authorities . The newsletter draws from trusted sources such as the FBI, Department of Justice, IC3, and local law enforcement to ensure its content is accurate and up to date.

"Too many of our parents, grandparents, and neighbors are falling victim to scams that could have been stopped through education," said Seth Combs, founder of Senior Scam Alerts. "We created this newsletter to give seniors and their loved ones something simple, free, and truly useful - the knowledge to protect themselves."

From health insurance fraud and pig butchering to smishing and grandparent scams, each newsletter includes prevention tips, real-life stories, and links to reporting tools and educational resources.

The newsletter is free and open to all - including seniors, caregivers, adult children, senior centers, and law enforcement professionals. Subscribers can sign up now at SeniorScamAlerts.org.

About SeniorScamAlerts.org

SeniorScamAlerts.org is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting seniors from financial exploitation through education, support, and timely alerts about emerging scams.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255346

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC