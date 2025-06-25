Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, announced that Pamela Sinclair will join Everest as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 14. Ms. Sinclair will report to Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO, and will serve on the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Ms. Sinclair succeeds Gail Van Beveren, Everest's Chief Human Resources Officer, who will retire after serving at Everest since 1986. Ms. Sinclair brings three decades of experience leading transformational human capital strategies for complex, global financial services and insurance firms, most recently serving as Global Head of Human Resources at PGIM, a leading global asset manager with $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

"Pam is an exceptional HR leader with a track record of optimizing and aligning human capital strategies with business objectives," said Jim Williamson. "Her broad, global experience will be integral to supporting the world-class talent who drive Everest's high-performing, people-first culture and deliver on our value creation strategy."

"At the same time, we thank Gail for her outstanding contributions and commitment to Everest over the past 39 years, and wish her the best in her retirement," Williamson concluded.

As the Global Head of Human Resources at PGIM, Ms. Sinclair led the firm's talent acquisition, change management, compensation, succession and leadership development, and employee engagement strategies for 4,500+ global colleagues. Prior to that, Ms. Sinclair served as Global Head of Human Resources at PGIM Real Estate, where she developed and elevated all corporate functions and was a member of the firm's Global Management Council and the Global Operating Council.

Prior to PGIM, Ms. Sinclair was Senior HR Business Partner for global markets at Barclays Capital, where she led the firm's learning and development team in New York. She spent over a decade in various senior roles at Barclays Bank in New York and London, overseeing all aspects of human capital management through large-scale M&A activity.

Ms. Sinclair earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Greenwich University in London, where she graduated with honors.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

