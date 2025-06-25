DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2025 / 14:46 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 18323.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2058073 CODE: TPXG LN ISIN: LU1681037781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXG LN LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 393980 EQS News ID: 2160582 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 25, 2025 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)