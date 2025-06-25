ALKEME Insurance Acquires Blue Horizon Benefits, Expanding East Coast Employee Benefits Presence

Acquisition Strengthens ALKEME's Position as a Leading Employee Benefits Provider Across the East Coast

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Blue Horizon Benefits, a leading employee benefits advisory firm based in Danvers, Massachusetts. This strategic move further strengthens ALKEME's rapidly growing employee benefits practice and expands its presence across the East Coast.

Founded in 2016, Blue Horizon Benefits has built a reputation for its consultative, partnership-driven approach to employee benefits, serving over 150 clients with tailored solutions that emphasize innovation, technology, and client service. The Blue Horizon Benefits team - led by Managing Partners Braden Monaco, Andrea Flynn, Chris Morin, and their dedicated colleagues - will continue to operate from their Danvers location, playing a key role in ALKEME's ongoing East Coast expansion.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Blue Horizon Benefits to the ALKEME family. Braden, Andrea and Chris and their team have set a high bar for excellence in employee benefits consulting, with a true commitment to partnership and innovation. Their expertise and local market knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to build on our strong East Coast presence and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Braden Monaco, Managing Partner of Blue Horizon Benefits, added: "Joining ALKEME is an exciting next chapter for Blue Horizon. We have always believed in challenging the status quo and delivering benefits solutions that make a real difference for employers and their teams. With ALKEME's resources, culture and commitment to growth through innovation, we can amplify our impact and continue to raise the bar for service and results for our clients."

This acquisition underscores ALKEME's ongoing strategy to partner with leading regional agencies and deliver comprehensive, innovative benefits solutions to businesses nationwide. Blue Horizon Benefits' deep expertise in benefits strategy, technology, and client service complements ALKEME's mission to transform the insurance experience for employers and employees alike.

