Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 15:26 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALKEME Insurance Acquires Blue Horizon Benefits, Expanding East Coast Employee Benefits Presence

Acquisition Strengthens ALKEME's Position as a Leading Employee Benefits Provider Across the East Coast

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Blue Horizon Benefits, a leading employee benefits advisory firm based in Danvers, Massachusetts. This strategic move further strengthens ALKEME's rapidly growing employee benefits practice and expands its presence across the East Coast.

ALKEME Insurance Acquires Blue Horizon Benefits, Expanding East Coast Employee Benefits Presence

ALKEME Insurance Acquires Blue Horizon Benefits, Expanding East Coast Employee Benefits Presence
Acquisition Strengthens ALKEME's Position as a Leading Employee Benefits Provider Across the East Coast

Founded in 2016, Blue Horizon Benefits has built a reputation for its consultative, partnership-driven approach to employee benefits, serving over 150 clients with tailored solutions that emphasize innovation, technology, and client service. The Blue Horizon Benefits team - led by Managing Partners Braden Monaco, Andrea Flynn, Chris Morin, and their dedicated colleagues - will continue to operate from their Danvers location, playing a key role in ALKEME's ongoing East Coast expansion.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Blue Horizon Benefits to the ALKEME family. Braden, Andrea and Chris and their team have set a high bar for excellence in employee benefits consulting, with a true commitment to partnership and innovation. Their expertise and local market knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to build on our strong East Coast presence and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Braden Monaco, Managing Partner of Blue Horizon Benefits, added: "Joining ALKEME is an exciting next chapter for Blue Horizon. We have always believed in challenging the status quo and delivering benefits solutions that make a real difference for employers and their teams. With ALKEME's resources, culture and commitment to growth through innovation, we can amplify our impact and continue to raise the bar for service and results for our clients."

This acquisition underscores ALKEME's ongoing strategy to partner with leading regional agencies and deliver comprehensive, innovative benefits solutions to businesses nationwide. Blue Horizon Benefits' deep expertise in benefits strategy, technology, and client service complements ALKEME's mission to transform the insurance experience for employers and employees alike.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-acquires-blue-horizon-benefits-expanding-east-coast-1042300

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.