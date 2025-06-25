Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Deconsolidation of Metuchen Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary, Strengthening its Balance Sheet and Improving the Company's Equity Position

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) ("Petros" or the "Company"), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter ("OTC") drug development programs, today announces the strategic deconsolidation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Metuchen Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Metuchen"), including its wholly owned subsidiaries, Timm Medical Technologies, Inc. and Pos-T-Vac, LLC, from its consolidated balance sheet, effective beginning in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This move is expected to significantly improve Petros' financial position, increasing stockholders' equity and materially reducing consolidated debt.

The deconsolidation of Metuchen is part of a broader corporate realignment strategy aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing financial flexibility. Following the deconsolidation, Petros anticipates a strengthened balance sheet that will enable the company to meet the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Petros is currently in the process of appealing Nasdaq's recent decision to delist its common stock. The Company believes that the deconsolidation, coupled with other internal initiatives, demonstrates substantial progress toward regaining compliance.

"Deconsolidating Metuchen is a strategic and necessary step to improve our financial condition and enhance our ability to progress the development of our proprietary technology to market availability," said Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Petros Pharmaceuticals. "We expect this action to reduce debt and improve our equity position, a key factor as we continue our appeal to Nasdaq and refocus on our operational priorities."

Additional details regarding the deconsolidation and its financial impact will be disclosed in Petros' future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to the goal of becoming a leading innovator in the emerging $38 billion self-care market by providing expanded access to key prescription pharmaceuticals as OTC treatment options. The Company is currently developing a proprietary SaaS platform and a proprietary SaMD web application designed to assist pharmaceutical companies in meeting FDA standards to assist in the Rx-to-OTC switch.

About the Pathway from Rx to OTC

The process of switching a prescription medication to OTC first involves the design of a Drug Facts Label ("DFL") that is well understood by potential consumers. Then, data must show that consumers can make an appropriate informed decision to use or not to use the product based only upon the information on the DFL and their personal medical history. Consumers must then demonstrate that they can properly use the product based upon the information on the DFL. To accomplish this, the FDA ordinarily requires a consumer tested OTC DFL. Such testing includes conduct of iterative Label Comprehension Studies (LCS) in the general population, Self-Selection Studies (SSS) in a population interested in using the product and in specific populations who may be harmed if they use the product, and usually one Actual Use Trial (AUT) demonstrating safe and appropriate use by consumers in a simulated OTC setting.

The regulation that the FDA recently finalized introduced Additional Conditions for Nonprescription Use ("ACNU") criteria that enable correct self-selection by consumers and may expand OTC access to medications that formerly could only be available by prescription. An ACNU may be an innovative computerized tool, or the additional conditions may use other approaches that support the switch process. Petros is developing a technology platform (SaaS) to assist companies in navigating this pathway.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company management's assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, and beliefs about future events. In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "intend," "develop," "goal," "plan," "predict", "may," "will," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "continue," "potential," "opportunity," "forecast," "should," "target," "strategy" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, Petros' ability to execute on its business strategy, including its plans to develop and commercialize its proprietary Rx-to-OTC switch technology Petros' ability to comply with obligations as a public reporting company; Petros' expectations related to the Company's partnership with Innolitics; Petros' ability to regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing standards; risks related to Petros' ability to continue as a going concern; risks related to Petros' history of incurring significant losses; and risks related to Petros' ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, or market acceptance of, any of its products or product candidates, including its proprietary Rx-to-OTC switch technology. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in the Company's periodic reports and in other filings that the Company has filed, or may file, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere. The Company cautions readers that the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of hereof and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the effect of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contacts

Investors:

CORE IR

ir@petrospharma.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

pr@coreir.com

SOURCE: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/petros-pharmaceuticals-announces-deconsolidation-of-metuchen-pharmaceuticals-subsidia-1042801