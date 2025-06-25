The National IT Industry Promotion Agency: Korean SaaS Startups Make Strategic U.S. Push at Washington Innovation Summit

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), under the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), successfully hosted the Korea Innovation Convergence Summit 2025 on June 18-19 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. As part of the Global SaaS Market Penetration (GSMP) initiative, the summit served as a launch platform for Korean enterprise software startups aiming to accelerate U.S. market entry.

Eight Korean companies-Ecube Labs, E8, LLOYDK, Neutune, TOBESOFT, TiCON System, Ntuple, and Quintet Systems-were selected for their technological readiness, product scalability, and alignment with U.S. enterprise and public-sector needs. These companies, spanning sectors such as AI, low-code automation, digital infrastructure, and generative media, held one-on-one business meetings with American stakeholders, including buyers, potential partners, and integrators. Many of the startups had already demonstrated success in Asia and entered the summit with early traction or pilot conversations underway in North America.

A joint keynote and panel session provided practical insights to help Korean startups navigate U.S. enterprise sales, procurement, and branding. Speakers included Deryck Jones, Founder & CEO of iGloo Digital Marketing; Balaji T. Iyer, Founder & CEO of Tactical Edge; Dr. Kaunda Sampson, Co-Founder & CEO at NorthStar Consulting Group; and Martin Ezemma, Director of International Business Development at Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation. The panel, moderated by James Jung, CEO of beSUCCESS Media Group, featured Kristin Oelke, Managing Director for Growth Services at Brightrose Ventures, and Chris Cheng, Founder of Tech Talks. Topics ranged from go-to-market storytelling to localization and fundraising strategies.

"Korean companies bring technical sophistication and global perspective to the table," said Deryck Jones. "I hope this summit serves as a strategic launchpad for their long-term success in the U.S. market."

Throughout the two-day event, dozens of curated meetings took place, with many leading to ongoing partnership discussions and pilot planning. Rather than a one-way showcase, the summit was designed to foster two-way collaboration and commercial dialogue between Korean innovators and U.S.-based tech buyers.

This summit reflected a larger global shift: as governments and enterprises advance their digital transformation, demand continues to grow for secure, adaptable, and globally validated SaaS solutions. Korea is increasingly seen not only as a source of advanced technology but also as a strategic partner in delivering scalable, mission-ready platforms to global markets.

The summit was hosted by NIPA, with implementation support from the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), Didim365, and beSUCCESS Media Group. Following the D.C. event, NIPA and participating Korean companies will continue their global outreach at Japan IT Week / Japan DX Week, to be held on October 22-24, 2025, at Makuhari Messe in Japan.

