Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Help for African Americans: HelpForAfricanAmericans.org Launches Comprehensive Financial Empowerment Initiative

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Help for African Americans (HFAA), a leading nonprofit dedicated to equity and opportunity, today announced a sweeping suite of financial resources designed to address systemic economic disparities. Following a strategic expansion, HFAA now offers six key financial assistance programs-from emergency grants to entrepreneurship funding-exclusively supporting African American individuals and families nationwide.

Core Financial Offerings

Emergency Financial Assistance:

HFAA provides immediate relief through $500-$2,000 grants for urgent needs like rent, utilities, or medical expenses. Applications are reviewed biweekly, with priority for seniors and single-parent households.

Black Business Grants:

Up to $10,000 in funding for Black-owned startups and small businesses, paired with mentorship from industry leaders. Eligibility requires a U.S. business license and a 500-word proposal.

Homeownership Support:

Down payment assistance grants (up to $5,000) and credit counseling services to combat discriminatory lending practices. Partners include HUD-certified advisors.

Debt Relief Programs:

Customized debt management plans, negotiating with creditors to reduce interest rates or waive fees. Focus areas include medical, credit card, and student loan debt.

Scholarships & Education Grants:

Financial aid for vocational training, college degrees, and certifications (applications open quarterly; awards cap at $7,500).

Financial Literacy Workshops:

Free virtual courses on budgeting, investing, and credit building. Monthly webinars feature certified financial planners.

Why It Matters

Systemic barriers have left 27% of Black families with zero or negative wealth-triple the rate of white households (Federal Reserve, 2024). HFAA's data-driven approach targets these gaps: 89% of 2024 grant recipients avoided eviction or foreclosure, while 72% of business grantees increased revenue within six months.

"Our programs aren't charity-they're reparative justice," said CEO Dr. Keisha Reynolds. "When we equip our community with capital and knowledge, we ignite generational change."

Partnerships & Impact

HFAA collaborates with institutions like the National Urban League and Wells Fargo to amplify reach. Recent milestones include:

  • Distributed $1.2M in emergency aid since January 2025.

  • Funded 45+ Black-owned businesses in Q1 2025.

  • Hosted financial literacy workshops for 3,000+ participants.

Call to Action

Eligible individuals may apply via HFAA's website. Businesses seeking grants must submit proposals by July 30, 2025. Media inquiries welcome.

About Help for African Americans

HFAA is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2018 to dismantle economic inequities through direct aid, advocacy, and education. All services are free and confidential.

Learn more at helpforafricanamericans.org.

Media Contact:

Help for African Americans
Mohammad Arshad, CEO
media@helpforafricanamericans.org

Company Website:

helpforafricanamericans.org

SOURCE: Help for African Americans



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/helpforafricanamericans.org-launches-comprehensive-financial-emp-1042916

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.