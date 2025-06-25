Regions Bank: School's Out for Summer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Regions joins teachers and students to celebrate the end of another school year - but our support for education never takes a break.

By Candace Higginbotham

Final exams are complete, the last bell has rung and students and teachers are ready for a fun and relaxing summer break. Regions teams across the footprint are joining in on the celebrations but the bank's commitment and support doesn't stop when the books are closed.

Education and workforce development are key priorities and a strategic pillar for both Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation®. The Regions Foundation is a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank. Along with funding related to education and workforce development in areas served by Regions Bank, the foundation delivers grants and investments to organizations that enhance economic and community development, financial wellness and more.

The bank and foundation champion education programs and initiatives in a variety of ways, through grants, investments and financial wellness. And Regions Bank associates always raise their hands for classroom volunteer opportunities.

'Lighting a Flame'

Regions Bank's Finance division recently took part in an end-of-school year blowout for students hosted by Better Basics, a Birmingham nonprofit whose mission is to eradicate illiteracy among children in central Alabama.

Better Basics Reads 2025, the organization's largest annual volunteer event, brought in hundreds of community members who read to more than 14,000 pre-K through 5th-grade students across the Birmingham area. As a bonus, the students get to take a book home.

Amanda Saint, Business Unit Controller at Regions, is an active board member at Better Basics and organized a team that read to K-5th grade students in 18 classrooms at i3 Academy. She said the day was impactful for not just the students but also the teachers and the Regions Finance team.

"The students loved the books!" Saint said. "They were engaged, asking questions and giving answers to questions we had. And they were so excited to get to take the book home with them. The teachers were amazing and very appreciative of Better Basics and Regions."

The experience was fun, but Saint also acknowledged the long-term value of this activity.

"Ensuring students have books at home and hopefully lighting a flame to love reading is very important. Without reading, learning becomes exponentially tougher. Stats show that students who are reading below grade level by 3rd grade are more likely to drop out of high school and fail to become college and career ready. And 60 percent of low-income families do not have a single children's book in their homes. Having a time to interact with students and share my love for reading with them is the best."

Education-Focused Grants

Better Basics also received good news from the Regions Foundation, which announced a grant that will go toward the Reading Intervention Program for underserved K-4th grade students. The program focuses on teacher training, high quality tutoring, early reading intervention and enrichment activities.

The Regions Foundation continued the end-of -school year celebration with the announcement of additional education-focused grants, including a $250,000 commitment to three affiliates of the Council for Economic Education. The CEE's mission is to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities. It does this by providing programs for teachers, students and families through a network of 200 affiliates across the country.

The Mississippi Council on Economic Education received funding to support the Get2College Teacher Training and Certification Program. The Georgia council grant supports the Advancing Financial Literacy Project, and the Alabama affiliate grant will fund their Never Too Early Project.

"The Regions Foundation is proud to support programs and initiatives that empower educators with the knowledge and tools in financial literacy" said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. "These training programs enable teachers and families to take charge of their own financial wellness, and in turn, help their students start building a strong financial foundation for their future."

Regions Bank and Regions Foundation have a long history with another education-focused organization, A+ Education Partnership in Alabama. For the last six years, the Regions Foundation has funded two professional development programs, Powerful Learning Networks and Instructional Partners Network, part of the A+ Best Practices Center. Regions Chairman, President and CEO John Turner serves as a board member.

"We are incredibly grateful for the investment and long-term collaboration Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation have provided for A+'s work through the years," said Stirling Hutchins, senior director of development at A+ Education Partnership.

A+ works to promote policies and directly support public schools to improve outcomes for all students, particularly those with greater needs, and they are especially excited about an end-of-school-year win that will benefit students across the state when they return in the fall. The organization served a major role in the passage of Renewing Alabama's Investment in Student Excellence (RAISE) Act, which was signed into law in early May.

The RAISE Act creates a new funding mechanism for public schools in Alabama that allocates additional resources based on specific student characteristics. Starting in the 2025-2026 school year, a RAISE Fund will provide weighted allocations for students in various categories, including those experiencing poverty, students with special needs, English Language Learners, charter school students and gifted students. This means that districts will receive additional funding based on the number of students in these specific categories, which they can then use to address those students' needs.

Supporting Teachers, Students and Parents

As exciting as this time of year is for students, it's really the teachers who deserve the high five. In Knoxville, Regions Bank associates hosted a much-deserved end-of-school year celebration for more than 100 teachers at Hardin Valley Middle School.

Regions Baton Rouge associates and local families kicked off summer in a big way with the Summer FUN BASH hosted by the Salvation Army Pathway of Hope Program. Parents and children 12 and under enjoyed games, crafts, snacks and live entertainment.

Summer is clearly off to a great start. While everyone enjoys beach vacations, pool parties and popsicles, back at Regions HQ our teams will be busy planning fall Back to School celebrations!



