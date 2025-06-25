Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTC Pink: ARTM) is continuing its aggressive e-commerce Indian expansion by announcing a bold strategy to drive revenue growth: deep partnerships with local marketing professionals who have the knowledge and expertise to develop emerging and established markets.

Building on the extremely successful launch of its Indian marketplace announced in May and the rollout of tailored product bundles, ARTM is now deploying localized sales strategies crafted by regional marketing experts who understand cultural nuances, shopper behavior and digital media trends. This hyper-targeted approach applied by SHARMA META COMMUNICATION has already led to a dramatic increase in sales.

"With a massive market of 1.4 billion people, it becomes necessary to use local quality marketing firms to segregate the market which allows us to use our marketing dollars efficiently," said CEO Bill Williams. "We have been very impressed with even our week over week sales increases."

A Strategic Move for Investors

American Nortel Communications, Inc. (ARTM) offers a compelling opportunity for investors seeking an early-stage, high-growth international e-commerce market investment. The company's forward-thinking expansion model, built on agile execution and locally rooted partnerships, has allowed ARTM to substantially increase its sales since the launch of its e-commerce site.

