Tarvis Celebrates Voice Actor Genevieve Baer's Telly Award Win and Recognition as a Community Champion by the Building Doors Campaign

Recognizing a standout year of impact, influence, and industry honors for a voice that's redefining the standard

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Tarvis, a consulting firm that helps creative professionals elevate their brand presence and connect with wider audiences, proudly announces a double milestone for voice actor and client Genevieve Baer: a 2025 Telly Award for her narration work with U.S. Steel and her recent selection as a Community Champion by the Building Doors Campaign, a national initiative amplifying women in voiceover.

Baer's Telly Award honors her performance in a U.S. Steel commercial that was originally written with a male voice in mind. Her compelling audition not only shifted that narrative-it helped redefine expectations in a traditionally male-dominated sector. The final spot won Silver in the Craft: Narration category for Best TV Commercial Voiceover.

On June 25th, the Building Doors campaign will spotlight Baer as one of just seven Community Champions for 2025. Created by voiceover talent and advocate Christy Harst, the campaign recognizes women "building doors and breaking barriers" in fields where representation still lags. Baer's featured work includes the very U.S. Steel spot that earned her the Telly nod, further underscoring the reach and relevance of her voice.

"It's rare to find someone whose voice carries strength, clarity, and humanity in equal measure-but that's exactly what Genevieve brings to every project," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tarvis. "Her wins are so much more than personal achievements-they're industry-shifting moments that show the value of choosing authenticity over convention."

Baer's work in 2024 has also earned her a nomination for Female Voice Actor of the Year at the One Voice Awards. The nomination recognizes a standout compilation of voiceover work across genres and is considered one of the most competitive honors in the industry. Winners will be announced this August.

Genevieve Baer is a full-time voice actor and owner of GB Voice. Her studio work spans promos, narration, animation, and national commercial campaigns, with a client list that includes brands in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.gbvoice.com .

To learn more about the Building Doors campaign, visit https://www.buildingdoorsvo.com .

To learn more about Tarvis, visit: https://www.tarvis.com

