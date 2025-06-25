Wherobots Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security and Privacy for Its Customers

The attestation validates the trustworthiness of Wherobots' technology, meeting high standards for security and privacy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Wherobots, the Spatial Intelligence Cloud, built by the original creators of Apache Sedona, today announced it received its SOC 2 Type 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) attestation. An independent assurance firm conducted the audit and confirmed that Wherobots meets the SOC 2 criteria for security set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"I'm extremely proud of this achievement," stated Maxime Petazzoni, Head of Engineering at Wherobots. "Security isn't an afterthought - it's a foundational part of our engineering DNA, woven into every line of code, every system we build, and every environment we manage. Achieving SOC 2 compliance reinforces our unwavering commitment to security and affirms our official compliance with AICPA standards."

SOC 2 (Systems and Organization Controls) is a widely recognized standard relied on by industry leaders and often required by enterprises when selecting software providers. It assesses how well an organization safeguards data through its security controls and practices. While a Type 1 report examines the design of these controls at a specific moment in time, a Type 2 certification goes further, evaluating how effectively those controls operate over an extended period.

"We understand that protecting our clients' data is essential, not only to safeguard their organizations' security but also to uphold their trust," said Jia Yu, Wherobots' Chief Architect. "Whether they're working with public datasets to drive insights or handling sensitive information from their customers, they can count on Wherobots to keep their data secure throughout the process."

To view Wherobots' SOC 2 Type 2 report, or more information on the company's security policies, please view its Trust Center or contact email the company atsecurity@wherobots.com.



About Wherobots

Wherobots, the Spatial Intelligence Cloud, enables any data team to innovate with data about the physical world faster, at greater scale, and at lower cost compared to traditional solutions. Built by the creators of Apache Sedona, it's a lakehouse engine that unifies spatial and non-spatial data, automates data workflows, and runs AI on planetary scale imagery. Spatial data refers to information about places, objects, or activities. Examples include GPS points and tracks, routes, land, road, parcel, crop, and building data, as well as imagery from drones and satellites. This data is fundamental to various industries including mobility, ag-tech, insurance, energy, telecommunications, retail, and logistics. In one solution, Wherobots handles these diverse spatial data types and formats, with customers seeing production workloads run up to 20x faster and at lower cost than popular lakehouse engines. For more information, visit www.wherobots.com .

Contact:

Lindy PR

mjlindenberger@gmail.com

SOURCE: WHEROBOTS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wherobots-achieves-soc-2-type-2-compliance-reinforcing-its-commi-1042795