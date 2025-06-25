Eaton Corporation: Eaton Transforms Retired Coal-Fired Power Plant Into Critical Grid Reliability Asset

Turnkey synchronous condenser conversion project will utilize decommissioned generation assets to improve grid stability

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Intelligent power management company Eaton is working with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to repurpose its retired Bull Run Fossil Plant in Clinton, Tennessee into a critical asset supporting reliable and clean energy.

As more electricity comes from variable sources and electricity demand increases, maintaining grid stability becomes more challenging as coal plants reach the end of their operating lifecycles. Synchronous condensers help balance grid inertia by replacing decommissioned power generation equipment, increasing power reliability and redundancy. Eaton is providing the electrical and mechanical solutions needed to convert one machine comprised of two generators into two 605 mega-volt amperes reactive (MVAR) synchronous condensers. This will enable the Bull Run plant to add increased stability to the power grid.

"Synchronous condenser conversions are complex technical projects that require a high degree of specialized knowledge and project management capabilities," explained Igor Stamenkovic, senior vice president and general manager for Eaton's Electrical Engineering Services and Systems Division. "Through our approach and proven success helping other utilities across North America to support reliable and affordable power, we are confident this transformation will help enhance reliability and grid stability in the region."

Eaton has the industry's broadest portfolio of utility solutions and services designed to help utilities support resilience, performance and decarbonization. In addition to turnkey engineering support, the company is supplying essential electrical distribution and control equipment for the project, including medium-voltage variable-frequency drives, motor control centers, panelboards, relay panels and network automation hardware.

Learn more about Eaton's approach to grid modernization and its synchronous condenser design and conversion capabilities.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kristin Somers

+1.919.345.3714

Kristincsomers@eaton.com

Regina Parundik

Cobblestone Communications

+1.412.559.1614

Regina@cobblecreative.com

###

Eaton to repurpose retired coal-fired power plant in Tennessee into a critical asset supporting electric grid reliability. (Image credit: Eaton)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eaton Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eaton Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eaton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eaton Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/eaton-transforms-retired-coal-fired-power-plant-into-critical-grid-rel-1042923