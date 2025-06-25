With AI-driven precision across prevention, detection, investigation, and response, Sysdig Sage equips teams to outpace cloud threats in real time

Sysdig, the leader in real-time cloud security, today announced the complete integration of Sysdig Sage into its platform, giving security and development teams the power to effortlessly identify, investigate, and remediate risk with the support of the company's AI cloud security analyst. As the first AI analyst fully integrated across a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Sysdig Sage enhances the speed, precision, and confidence of people working to secure every stage of the software development life cycle. Sysdig Sage removes guesswork across the board, helping teams instantly understand the "who, what, when, where, and how" of emerging cloud threats, and proactively suggesting high-impact, low-effort fixes.

Cloud attacks unfold in 10 minutes or less, and attackers are increasingly leveraging AI to scale and sharpen their operations. With domain-trained, context-aware AI, Sysdig customers more than 50% of whom have already adopted Sysdig Sage can meet the demands of the 555 Cloud Detection and Response Benchmark and significantly boost the impact of their security teams without adding head count. Sysdig Sage accelerates the pace of human response, acting as an intelligent, always-on security teammate that can prevent, detect, and suggest remediation playbooks for its human counterparts so they can stop threats in real time. All Sysdig platform customers receive access to Sysdig Sage, enabling businesses to experience real value without upfront investment.

"Sysdig Sage is designed to help teams protect fast-moving, high-pressure cloud environments," said Loris Degioanni, Sysdig Founder and CTO. "It cuts through noise, speeds up triage, and pinpoints what matters so you prioritize risk faster and respond in minutes, not hours. Adopting Sysdig Sage is like plugging a battle-tested cloud security team straight into your SOC working 24/7 for you."

AI-Driven Defense Across CNAPP

Now integrated across the Sysdig CNAPP, Sysdig Sage enables organizations to secure their applications and infrastructure with greater efficiency, confidence, and precision. Sysdig customers are already seeing benefits, such as 76% faster mean time to response for cloud security incidents.

With Sysdig Sage, organizations can harness the power of AI to:

Surface and prioritize real risk in seconds. Sysdig Sage accelerates investigations by translating natural language questions into powerful business risk-oriented graph queries, allowing security practitioners of all levels to easily explore the relationships between resources, vulnerabilities, policies, and threats. Sysdig Sage translates simple questions like, "Which workloads are running with critical vulnerabilities and public exposure?" into SysQL, Sysdig's domain-specific query language. The result: instant, context-aware insights without the need to write complex queries or sift through dashboards, enabling faster detection, compliance validation, and remediation.

Not just prioritize, but fix. Sysdig Sage combines live telemetry with vulnerability data to identify what's actually at imminent risk and not just what might be. But it goes even further. It delivers guided suggestions at the click of a button so that teams can quickly address root causes not just symptoms while automating ownership assignment, ticket creation, and integration with tools like Jira. Sysdig Sage accelerates time to remediation from weeks to minutes and equips teams to take decisive, measurable actions to reduce security risk.

Detect, investigate, and respond before the damage is done. Sysdig Sage unifies real-time runtime visibility with AI-driven analysis to help security teams instantly understand the "who, what, when, where, and how" of emerging threats no manual investigation required. With contextual awareness, users can ask, "What is the cause of this event, and how do I respond?" and Sysdig Sage will guide defenders through attack paths and recommend prescriptive actions to block threats before they escalate.

AI as a Force Multiplier

"Security leaders aren't looking for more dashboards they're looking for answers," Degioanni said. "By making security data instantly understandable and actionable through AI, Sysdig Sage is helping organizations accelerate the pace of human response across build, deployment, and runtime so they can stay ahead of threats, keep their applications secure, and keep up the pace of innovation."

By upleveling real-time security insights with clear, actionable guidance, Sysdig Sage makes cloud security searchable, explainable, and automated, enabling teams to harness the power of AI to innovate and protect businesses at cloud speed. Whether it's helping a developer quickly fix a vulnerable workload before it reaches production or guiding a security operations analyst through a live investigation, Sysdig Sage empowers organizations to swiftly respond with the precision and confidence needed to stay ahead of evolving threats.

