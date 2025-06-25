Antier Solutions: US Crypto Startups Get Boost as Antier Rolls Out SEC-Ready Exchange Platform

MOHALI, India, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the US crypto ecosystem enters a new era of regulatory maturity, institutional confidence, and mass adoption, Antier sets a new standard with the launch of its FinCEN and SEC-compliant white label exchange software.

With the US emerging as the global hub for regulated crypto innovation, Antier's new offering arrives at a pivotal time, when clarity around digital asset policy and demand for compliant infrastructure are at all-time highs.

Regulatory Shifts Making the US the Best Climate For Crypto Innovations

The "2025 Cryptocurrency Adoption and Consumer Sentiment Report" reveals a fast-growing user base and signals the accelerating shift toward digital finance as a mainstream standard.

60% of Americans express belief in cryptocurrency

28% own crypto which translates to over 65 million users

67% of current holders and 4% of non-holders plan to increase or initiate crypto ownership this year.

Meanwhile, 90% of US banks are now leveraging or planning to adopt stablecoins, which are an essential regulated digital asset category. The implementation of the GENIUS Act, in June 2025 that recognizes stablecoins at the federal level and enables crypto rail integration across TradFi has also accelerated this shift. Compliance, therefore, is no longer a perk or barrier but a necessity competitive advantage that all the progressive businesses must have.

Antier's Turnkey White Label Exchange: Built for the US Market

Antier's bold move, therefore, aligns with the skyrocketing demand for secure, scalable, smart, regulated and user-friendly crypto exchange platforms in the United States. Their ready-to-deploy, fully-compliant white label cryptocurrency exchange development solution, built to meet FinCEN and SEC requirements, has empowered 350+ successful implementations, including Cardax, which was built using white label DEX engine. It has also empowered:

Total users: 0.5M

Total deposit till today: $400M

Total withdraw till today: $200M

Total trade volume till today: $500M

Total transaction volume till today: $1B

The Regulatory Edge: FinCEN & SEC Compliance by Design

According to FinCEN, all the US crypto exchanges must:

Register themselves as Money Service Businesses (MSBs)

Adhere to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)

Implement robust KYC, AML, and transactional monitoring frameworks.

On the other hand, the SEC's stance towards crypto has transformed significantly since the appointment of the new chairman, Paul Atkins. Recent guidance and settlements mark a shift towards more balanced, less aggressive enforcement; however, compliance remains essential, especially for exchanges listing tokens that could be deemed securities.

The SEC has issued new guidance (April 2025) on crypto asset registration and reporting, focusing on business operations, token design, governance, and risk disclosure frameworks. All of which could impact your choice of white label exchange platforms.

Antier's white label cryptocurrency exchange boasts FinCEN and SEC Compliance by introducing:

Compliance with April 2025 SEC guidance on crypto asset registration, governance, and risk disclosure

on crypto asset registration, governance, and risk disclosure Automated AML workflows, real-time user flagging, and full compliance dashboard-integrated turnkey digital asset trading platforms

Audit, evaluation, disclosure and reporting-ready white label cryptocurrency exchange development solutions

solutions Crypto exchanges legal services to foster secure, compliant and future-rich crypto innovations. It includes: Exchange licensing consulting Custom token legal opinions Whitepaper vetting for SEC/FSA compatibility Full-stack crypto legal support via strategic partners



Apart from this, regulatory sandboxes and task forces are being established to accelerate innovations while mitigating risks. Antier's optional integration with regulatory sandboxes for faster approval and testing, enables businesses to capitalize on the opportunity.

Why Compliance-Ready White Label Exchanges Are Especially Relevant Now

As the market matures, regulatory scrutiny is increasing, but so are the opportunities. Launching an exchange with out-of-the-box FinCEN/SEC compliance ensures:

Smoother and Faster Onboarding Of Institutional Clients

Lower Legal Risk

Long-Term Credibility With Users, Partners, and Regulators

Recent congressional hearings, enforcement actions, and evolving federal policy reinforce one message: Compliance is the key unlock for scale.

Antier's White Label Exchange Platform: The Functional Advantage

Designed for banks, fintechs, institutional desks, and Web3 startups, Antier's exchange platform is cloud-deployable, fully customizable, and enterprise-grade. It eliminates the friction of fragmented tech stacks and complex compliance hurdles.

The platform offers:

High TPS and Advance Matching Engine

Spot Trading: Market, Limit, and Stop Limit Orders

Automated KYC and AML

500+ Cryptocurrencies & Fiat Support

External Liquidity Module

Referral and Reward Program

Fiat On/Off Ramp

Enterprise-Grade Multi-cryptocurrency Wallet

Advance Admin Back Office

Advance Chart Tools

Crypto Swapping

Multilingual and Multichain Support

Margin Spot Trading

Derivatives/Perpetual Futures Trading

Automated Market-Making Bot

Peer-to-Peer Trading

Customer Support Chat

Gamified Trading

Whether launching a retail-focused crypto exchange, B2B institutional trading platform, or a compliant crypto bank, Antier delivers the technology foundation and regulatory trust you need.

Leadership Quote

"Regulation isn't the end of innovation - it's the launchpad. At Antier, we've engineered an exchange platform that speaks the language of both smart contracts and statutes, giving US businesses a fast lane to scale with trust."

- Vikram Raj Singh, Founder & CEO, Antier

Federal bodies like FinCEN and the SEC have ramped up structured frameworks, paving the way for safer, faster exchange launches, but only for those prepared to comply. Ready to Enter the US Crypto Market?

Build a Fully-Compliant Crypto Exchange - FinCEN & SEC-Ready by Design

The US market has never been more ready for innovation.

Start your launch journey with Antier today. Visit www.antier.com or connect with our compliance specialists.

