LanzaJet, Inc.: LANZAJET WINS REUTERS GLOBAL ENERGY TRANSITION AWARD FOR ACCELERATING DECARBONIZATION

Reuters Honors LanzaJet's Pioneering Alcohol-to-Jet Technology, a Breakthrough Sustainable Aviation Fuel Solution

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, Inc., a leading next-gen fuels technology company and producer of sustainable fuels, today announced that it has been named the winner of the Accelerating Decarbonization award in the Technologies of Change category at the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards 2025. The award was presented during the Global Energy Transition Summit in New York.

This prestigious honor recognizes LanzaJet's pioneering Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology, which converts low-carbon ethanol into drop-in, certified SAF. The technology is globally scalable and commercially viable, offering an immediate and tangible solution to decarbonize aviation, one of the most difficult sectors to abate.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Reuters, which highlights the role innovation must play in solving the toughest climate challenges," said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. "Aviation needs real, scalable solutions today, not decades from now, and our ATJ technology was designed to meet that moment. This award reflects the extraordinary work of our team and partners around the world who are committed to accelerating SAF as a cornerstone of the global energy transition."

LanzaJet® ATJ technology plays a critical role in supporting the global aviation industry's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The technology has already been implemented at the LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels facility in Soperton, Georgia, the world's first commercial demonstration ethanol-to-SAF plant, and is being deployed globally with partners across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards were created to recognize and celebrate those driving bold, scalable solutions that are accelerating the world's shift to a low-carbon energy system. The Accelerating Decarbonization award specifically honors technologies that demonstrate measurable impact on CO2 emissions reduction and offer commercial scalability.

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology provider with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other alternative fuel technologies critical to transform the global economy. LanzaJet was recently named TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2024 and a Rising Star Company of the Year by S&P Global. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet .com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709678/lanzajet_logo_black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lanzajet-wins-reuters-global-energy-transition-award-for-accelerating-decarbonization-302490645.html