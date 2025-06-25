Anzeige
Private 5G Market worth $17.55 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The private 5G market is valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Private 5G technology is transforming enterprise connectivity, particularly in environments demanding high-speed, low-latency, and secure communications. As industries shift toward automation and digitalization, private 5G networks offer capabilities unmatched by legacy systems. These networks enable real-time data exchange, seamless device connectivity, and advanced applications such as robotics, remote monitoring, and AR/VR integration. With greater reliability, scalability, and control, private 5G is becoming essential for supporting mission-critical operations and driving innovation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure, aerospace, and other verticals.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213955658

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Private 5G Market'
214 - Tables
58 - Figures
286 - Pages

Private 5G Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 3.86 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 17.55 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 35.4%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By offering, network type, cloud models, organization size, spectrum allocation, frequency band, vertical, and region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Integration with existing systems

Key Market Opportunities

Integration of edge computing in private 5G

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand for industrial automation and smart manufacturing

Radio Access Network hardware is expected to hold the largest market share in the private 5G market during the forecast period.

Radio Access Network (RAN) hardware is expected to hold the largest share in the private 5G market due to rising demand for low-latency, high-speed connectivity across industrial and enterprise settings. RAN hardware plays a critical role by connecting end-user devices to the core network, enabling reliable and secure communication. Its applications span manufacturing, logistics, mining, and smart infrastructure, supporting real-time monitoring, autonomous systems, and mission-critical operations. Advancements in small cells and distributed units further accelerate their adoption.

The energy & utilities vertical is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The energy & utilities vertical is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the private 5G market, driven by the need for reliable, low-latency, and secure connectivity. Private 5G supports critical applications such as smart grid management, real-time monitoring of substations, predictive maintenance of infrastructure, and remote control of distributed energy resources. It is particularly valuable in remote or hazardous locations where traditional networks fail to deliver the required performance. The integration of IoT, AI, and automation in energy operations further accelerates the demand for private 5G, enabling greater efficiency, reduced downtime, and enhanced safety across generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=213955658

The US is expected to dominate the private 5G market in North America during the forecast period.

The US is expected to dominate the private 5G industry in North America due to strong investments in digital infrastructure, industrial automation, and the rapid deployment of Industry 4.0 solutions. Private 5G is being adopted across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and logistics to support applications requiring ultra-low latency, high reliability, and data security. Key players like Cisco Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Oracle, and Juniper Networks, Inc. are accelerating market growth through innovations. In March 2025, stc partnered with Juniper Networks to enhance its 5G-ready network security using AI-native automation, improving performance, reducing power consumption, and enhancing scalability and security.

Key players

The Private 5G companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Ciena Corporation (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Celona Inc. (US), Mavenir (US), Parallel Wireless (US), NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan), and AT&T (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=213955658

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Manufacturing Market - Edge Computing, Industrial 3D Printing, Robots, Sensor, Machine Vision, Artificial intelligence, Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, Private 5G, AGV, AMR, AR & VR, CAD, CAM, PLM, HMI, IPC, MES, WMS, and ERP - Global Forecast to 2029

5G Enterprise Market by Network Type (Hybrid Network, Private Network), Operator Model, Infrastructure, Spectrum, Frequency Band, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, Region (2021-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/private-5g-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/private-5g.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/private-5g-market-worth-17-55-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302490593.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
